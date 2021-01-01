10 things hairdressers wish you’d stop doing when you come in for a haircut.
Erin Docherty
reality tv
A 'disturbing' Instagram video and a hectic 'open letter': What all the MAFS stars have said after that fiery reunion.
Chelsea McLaughlin
home
Your place called, and it wants all this lush new Kmart furniture.
Charlotte Begg
reality tv
British people are obsessing over Married At First Sight Australia. And the tweets are hilarious.
Charlotte Begg
sex
The 6 myths making you feel s**t about your sex life.
Erin Docherty
explainer
Pete Evans was the final straw: Exactly why everyone is talking about controversial federal MP Craig Kelly.
Gemma Bath
health
Asking for a friend: Is sleeping with a bra on good or bad for you?
Erin Docherty
celebrity
The Spencer twins grew up in the shadow of Princess Diana's death. This is their life now.
Chelsea McLaughlin
home
"I'm saving $320 a month": How COVID has affected what Aussie women spend on rent.
Helen Vnuk
dating
"The dark side of dating no one talks about: The constant little heartbreaks."
Emily Vernem
explainer
Leaders detained, internet cut off and banks closed: How Myanmar woke to a military coup.
Billi Fitzsimons
beauty
"People are saying I'm 'not Australian enough' to be our Miss Universe."
Maria Thattil
news
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shares she is "a survivor of sexual assault," and more in News in 5.
Gemma Bath
celebrity
As a child Marilyn Manson spent a lot of time in hospital. There was nothing wrong with him.
Helen Vnuk
celebrity
Evan Rachel Wood and four other women have accused Marilyn Manson of "horrific abuse". Here are their stories.
Gemma Bath
explainer
GameStop, Robinhood and shorting: A very simple explainer of what you actually need to know.
Billi Fitzsimons
reality tv
Abbie Chatfield's I'm A Celebrity win teaches us a valuable lesson in the power of reality TV editing.
Gemma Bath
books
Carly Findlay wants you to know what it's really like growing up disabled in Australia.
Belinda Jepsen
sex
Just a quick one: Is penis size genetic or is it a totally random thing?
Erin Docherty
beauty
Here are 8 of the best foundations for anyone over 40.
Erin Docherty
kids
"Tinted brows make life easier": 14 mums on their best beauty tips for when you have zero time.
Erin Docherty
explainer
"A clear case of cowardice." Why everyone is talking about Collingwood Football Club.
Billi Fitzsimons
Billi Fitzsimons
news
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shares she is "a survivor of sexual assault," and more in News in 5.
Gemma Bath
Gemma Bath
news
Ten months after he captured the hearts of the world, Captain Tom Moore has died.
Chelsea McLaughlin
Chelsea McLaughlin
explainer
Leaders detained, internet cut off and banks closed: How Myanmar woke to a military coup.
Billi Fitzsimons
Billi Fitzsimons
news
One year on from the Oatlands crash that killed four children, their family want you to forgive.
Brielle Burns
Brielle Burns
news
The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday February 2.
Gemma Bath
Gemma Bath
sex
The 6 myths making you feel s**t about your sex life.
Erin Docherty
sex
Just a quick one: Is penis size genetic or is it a totally random thing?
Erin Docherty
dating
"The dark side of dating no one talks about: The constant little heartbreaks."
Emily Vernem
real life
'It chilled me.' While out running, a 10 year old boy made a comment about my body.
Virginia Tapscott
sex
'I thought swingers were 'sex freaks'. Then my husband and I tried it.'
Anonymous
dating
"I feel very sorry for you." An email to the woman who had an affair with my husband.
Tarrin Lenard
dating
"I was crushed when I discovered I was his 'Third Tier' girl."
Elle Silver
real life
'I'm in my early forties, and I'm terrified of becoming invisible.'
Jennifer M. Wilson
real life
"Water seeks its own level." I kept dating bad guys, then my therapist told me why.
Tara Blair Ball
real life
'My mum was stolen from her mum. Please stop telling me to "get over it."'
Amanda Fotheringham
real life
'When I walked down the aisle, I knew I didn't want to marry my husband.'
Maria Chapman
sex
"Is it a vagina massage?" Every question you've ever wondered about yoni massages, answered.
Laura Rose Halliday
sex
SEX DIARIES: ‘He used a prostate massager on my clitoris. It was the best orgasm of my life.'
Anonymous
real life
'I rushed into buying a house with my boyfriend. Now we've split, we're stuck living together.'
Charlotte Ivan
real life
'I've been widowed twice and lost a child. I can't face losing my father.'
Monica Zwolsman
real life
'She sent mean texts after I gave birth': What it's like growing up with a narcissistic mum.
Anonymous
sex
'I wanted him to watch me with two guys.' In lockdown, Dee and Dave joined a virtual sex party.
Laura Jackel
dating
12 signs of an unhealthy relationship that may seem innocent, but probably aren’t.
Ashley Broadwater
real life
'For years my husband criticised and intimidated me in front of others. No one said anything.'
Anonymous
sex
7 tips to improve your sex life this year, according to a sexpert.
Emma Hewitt
reality tv
British people are obsessing over Married At First Sight Australia. And the tweets are hilarious.
Charlotte Begg
Charlotte Begg
reality tv
A 'disturbing' Instagram video and a hectic 'open letter': What all the MAFS stars have said after that fiery reunion.
Chelsea McLaughlin
Chelsea McLaughlin
celebrity
Everyone thinks Martha is pregnant 'cos of this one cryptic caption, and more in Celeb in 5.
Mamamia Celebrity
Mamamia Celebrity
celebrity
The Spencer twins grew up in the shadow of Princess Diana's death. This is their life now.
Chelsea McLaughlin
Chelsea McLaughlin
celebrity
The never-ending reinvention of Neil Patrick Harris.
Jessica Staveley
Jessica Staveley
celebrity
Evan Rachel Wood and four other women have accused Marilyn Manson of "horrific abuse". Here are their stories.
Gemma Bath
Gemma Bath
Marilyn Manson & The Boy Who Slept Through Covid
Mamamia Out Loud
Mamamia Out Loud
Chronic Illness: A Love Story
No Filter
No Filter
My Big Fat Greek Wedding's Gia Carides On The Joys Of Dining Alone
What I Eat When
What I Eat When
finance
We have three $100 gift vouchers up for grabs. You just need to fill out our quick survey.
mamamia-team
career
Tanya was 10 when she first saw an Aboriginal woman reading the news on TV. It changed her life.
Gemma Bath
career
11 women share the red flags at job interviews they wish they paid attention to.
Katie Stow
career
'Everyone talks about how to climb up the career ladder. No one talks about how to climb down.'
Billi Fitzsimons
finance
8 items you can buy for less than $50 that will save you money in the long run.
Jessie Stephens
lady startup
'I've been told for years I need my own website. So I gave my side hustle a serious upgrade.'
Claire Murphy
career
"It's time to stop." Why you should be adopting 'positive rudeness' at work.
Billi Fitzsimons
career
Two years ago, I was fired. It was my blessing in disguise.
Anthea Hansen
finance
'I tried the app that actually gives you cash back when you spend on booze, fashion or travel.'
Eleanor Katelaris
career
'I'm small, I'm female, I'm Asian.' Karen Matias is changing what being a police officer looks like.
Valentina Todoroska
career
"After 10 years together, my job - the thing I loved most - ghosted me."
Bethany Larsen
career
'I told my work team of 30 about my miscarriage. I didn't expect their response.'
Bridget Thakrar
finance
There are 4 types of spenders. Working out which one you are can be a game changer
Melissa Browne
career
'After 9 years of hard work, I was finally achieving my dreams. Then COVID happened.'
Carly Portch
career
In her late 20s, Melia passed a homeless man in the street. She was certain he was her father.
Gemma Bath
career
A surgeon, an athlete, a designer: Three very different women share how one word changed their lives.
Billi Fitzsimons
career
'My Aboriginality is my superpower.' Shahni Wellington is hosting the first all-Indigenous breakfast TV show.
Gemma Bath
finance
8 simple, life-changing money rules you should know by your 30s.
Valentina Todoroska
career
"It still upsets me to this day." 6 women on how a bad boss affected their work life.
Billi Fitzsimons
career
"Shame and rejection": I'm one of many middle-aged women dealing with blatant ageism at work.
Louisa Simmonds
kids
'We road-tested Samsung's latest tablet to see if it's chaotic family-proof.'
Sharon Hunt
Sharon Hunt
pregnancy
Amy Schumer's C-section scar and 9 other celebs who've shown us their real post-baby bodies.
Charlotte Begg
Charlotte Begg
baby
The stories of Macie McCartney and Lynlee Boemer, the babies who were born twice.
Belinda Jepsen
Belinda Jepsen
school
From Roxy Jacenko to Carrie Bickmore: 25 Aussie celebs share their awkward high school photos.
Brielle Burns
Brielle Burns
parent opinion
"It's exploitation": Mums, please don't use your kids to promote your MLM business.
Lidija Zmisa
Lidija Zmisa
kids
I spent an hour playing LEGO CITY with my two boys. This is what I learnt about them.
Annaliese Dent
Annaliese Dent
kids
'We road-tested Samsung's latest tablet to see if it's chaotic family-proof.’
Sharon Hunt
kids
I spent an hour playing LEGO CITY with my two boys. This is what I learnt about them.
Annaliese Dent
kids
'We need to be honest about what childcare really is.'
Amy Jackson
parent opinion
LEIGH CAMPBELL: The 4 ways you'll feel when sending your child to childcare for the first time.
Leigh Campbell
kids
My son is about to turn eight. And there was so much I didn't know about making his online world safe.
Jacqui McCallum
health
My 10 best tips for handling social situations where you’re choosing not to drink.
Eleanor Katelaris
kids
REVIEW: We tried the latest Chromebook, and it's a game changer for families.
Claire Murphy
kids
'My alarm goes off at 5.30. I'm already awake.' A mum of 5 shares her very real 'day in the life'.
Mandy Nolan
baby
The silver linings I've found about having a baby during a global pandemic.
Katie Hoy
kids
Exactly how to help your child if they're experiencing bedwetting.
Naomi Foxall
beauty
Not sure where to start with a skincare routine? Here's the 3 essential steps you need.
Charlotte Begg
kids
'I'm a school teacher. These are the four things I want every parent to know before school starts.'
Daniel Steele
home
The 10 most in-demand suburbs for families in 2021.
Natalie Esler
food
Exactly how to stage an Instagram-worthy summer picnic for your girls.
Tamara Davis
school
7 of the best back to school items your kids will actually love from rebel.
Katy Holliday
school
Six parents share the back-to-school hacks that make for smoother mornings.
Annaliese Dent
food
Breakfast Diaries: 'I made 3 changes to my breakfast habits, and it's changed how I feel.'
Eleanor Katelaris
books
A billionaire heiress and a Sydney murder mystery: Heiress on Fire is the wild summer read you need.
Emma Gillman
pregnancy
Expectation v reality: 'What I learned from 3 pregnancies, and the months that followed.'
Naomi Foxall
health
Surprisingly there's a lot of myths around UTIs. Here's what's fact and what's fiction.
Valentina Todoroska
explainer
Open state borders... almost: What you need to know about the new roadmap to 'COVID normal'.
Belinda Jepsen
beauty
Kylie Skin has just launched in Australian stores. But are the products worth your cash?
Charlotte Begg
real life
'After my divorce, I moved in with my mum. It made me realise she'd been gaslighting me my whole life.'
Shannon Ashley
reality tv
Serious injuries and big pay packets: What it's really like on SAS Australia.
Chelsea McLaughlin
rogue
How I discovered that countless women have been with men who don’t wipe their bums.
Aileen Quinn
celebrity
17 women on the most famous person they've ever met. And what they were actually like.
Charlotte Begg
celebrity
A 2020 pregnancy and a billion-dollar empire: What the Simpson sisters' lives look like now.
Belinda Jepsen
kids
René was sexually abused from the age of 10. She was 26 before anyone listened to her.
Gemma Bath
rogue
"I wish we'd eloped": 50 brides share their single biggest wedding regret in one sentence.
Amy Clark
reality tv
"Hotter chicks" and the false narrative around The Bachelorette's Elly and Becky Miles.
Keryn Donnelly
rogue
Mamamia recaps the final presidential debate: America, we're so sorry.
Chelsea McLaughlin
kids
"Sensory needs, overwhelm, fear, anger and love." What it's like in an all-autistic family.
Deb Shepparton
news
The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday October 23.
Gemma Bath
tv
"They had it all on film but cut it.” Selling Sunset’s Mary and Romain on what the series didn’t show.
Laura Brodnik
celebrity
A rocky start and cheating rumours: Inside Anna Wintour’s 16 year marriage to Shelby Bryan.
Jessica Staveley
home
7 helpful (and enviro-friendly) washing tips that we wish we knew sooner.
Natalie Esler
reality tv
Mamamia recaps The Bachelorette: NO ONE IS EVEN WATCHING THIS SHOW ANYMORE.
Keryn Donnelly
pregnancy
'My first symptom involved... stairs.' 6 things no one tells you about early pregnancy.
ksenija lukich
beauty
"My dryness was completely gone." 9 women trial Clinique's new hydration-boosting moisturiser.
Erin Docherty
real life
The contact list anyone leaving an abusive relationship should have.
Nama Winston
movies
A bunch of Christmas movies, plus everything else coming to Stan in November.
Brielle Burns
tv
A disqualification and a call to "shed some pounds": Australian Idol's 8 most memorable moments.
Clare and Jessie Stephens
beauty
Starting to see 'ceramides' in skincare? Here’s what all the fuss is about and why they're good for dry, sensitive skin.
Valentina Todoroska
kids
The 5 best things about having a grandparent in your life.
Naomi Foxall
celebrity
Lily Allen was 29 when she had her first orgasm.
Chelsea McLaughlin
celebrity
"He's my co-pilot." Eva Mendes on getting through the pandemic with Ryan Gosling.
Jessica Staveley
movies
5 reasons Netflix's Over The Moon is the film kids need to watch right now.
Jacqui McCallum
explainer
What you need to know about AVOs and whether they actually work.
Belinda Jepsen
tv
A generation of Aussie teenagers fell in love with Jesse Spencer on Neighbours. This is what his life looks like now.
Katie Stow
celebrity
Aggi from The Bachelorette just bulldozed those nasty rumours, and more in Celeb in 5.
Mamamia Celebrity
kids
From Kylie Jenner to Mandy Moore: Just 17 photos of overly organised celebrity homes.
Charlotte Begg
reality tv
'It's my job to recap The Bachelorette and even I don't want to watch it anymore.'
Keryn Donnelly
parent opinion
"The void is always there." What you know to be true if you grew up without your mum.
Danielle Snelling
parent opinion
What we're really saying when we praise the 'tired mum'.
Gaby Rogut
explainer
'I knew I needed an escape plan.' The reality of leaving an abusive relationship in 2020.
Billi Fitzsimons
news
In 2017, a 12-year-old Indigenous girl died by suicide. This week we saw history repeat itself.
Gemma Bath
beauty
'My hair stayed cleaner for longer.' 8 women try Sukin's new $21.95 Natural Balance Scalp Scrub.
Valentina Todoroska
news
The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday October 22.
Gemma Bath
finance
What My Salary Gets Me: A 36-year-old who lost her job due to COVID and is now on JobSeeker.
Anonymous
pregnancy
'Matt's mum was in the room': Laura Byrne's very candid birth story.
Laura Jackel
