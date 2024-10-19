'I got told my work outfit was begging for attention. The internet agreed.'

A UK-based woman has sparked quite the stir online after HR deemed her outfit inappropriate for the workplace.

"I've had an email from a lady in HR about my dress attire for work," shared the woman, who didn't reveal her name.

"Apparently it's inappropriate. I don't think it's that bad."

She then stepped away from the camera so viewers could see the sleeveless black dress in full.

In the TikTok video, she then approached a male colleague, Matt, for his opinion on the outfit, asking whether it was inappropriate and "distracting".

Coming to her defence, Matt responded: "I think it's appropriate work attire."

But things didn't end there. The following day, the woman had a meeting with Paula from HR about the email — and yes, she wore a different outfit to the meeting.

"I am basically in a blazer so she can't be mad," she said before the meeting. "Or can she? It is low cut, who cares? Let's see what she says."

The woman filmed herself during the meeting, which meant that we heard Paula as she said: "I must admit, I'm slightly disappointed seeing how you're dressed today following on from the email."