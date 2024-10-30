What an expert really wants you to know about egg freezing.

"There's less stigma around it and we're talking about it more too," said the Sydney-based fertility specialist.

We're currently in a movement where women are openly discussing the huge uncertainty they face when deciding whether or not they want to have children. The environmental and personal factors women consider vary — but some are as simple as loving the life they have now.

With the average age of new Australian mothers rising into the 30s, Dr Whitton said egg freezing offers an "option for women who know that they want to have kids in the future, but don't want them right now."

"It's an option to take some control over your reproductive timeline."

Here, Dr Whitton answered all the common questions women ask her about egg freezing.

When is the right time to freeze your eggs?

"Timing plays an important role in egg freezing," Dr Whitton explained. "The ideal time to do it is sooner rather than later, as biology dictates that our number and quality of eggs decline as we age."

"Today is when your eggs are the youngest they're ever going to be — and younger eggs are of better quality and fertilise better, meaning they're more likely to become embryos," said the fertility specialist.

Statistics from IVFAustralia reflect that frozen eggs collected from women under the age of 35 are more likely to achieve a higher pregnancy success rate.

"The data tells us essentially when you're younger than 35, you only need about 14 eggs for an 80 per cent chance of having a baby," explained the fertility specialist.

"At the age of 40, this goes up to around 45 eggs to give you that same 80 per cent chance of having a baby."