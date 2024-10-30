What an expert really wants you to know about egg freezing.

Halsey, Olivia Culpo and Ariana Madix are all 30-something celebrities who've spoken openly about the decision to freeze their eggs. And they're not the only ones doing it.
A recent local study confirmed there's been a 1500 per cent increase in Australian and New Zealand women undergoing egg freezing over the past decade.
IVFAustralia Fertility Specialist Dr Kath Whitton agreed that egg freezing, which refers to "removing eggs from a woman's ovaries and preserving them to use at a later date", is firmly on the rise.