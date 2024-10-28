'I’m a mum of 3, and here’s how I keep my kids entertained on a budget at home.'

Currently the number one holiday film in cinemas, it follows an intelligent robot named Roz who is stranded on an uninhabited island after a shipwreck. After an unfortunate (but beautifully animated) incident, Roz takes on the role of mother to an orphaned baby goose called Bright Bill (talk about a wholesome tear-jerker). To survive Roz forms unlikely friendships with the island's animals.

I originally watched The Wild Robot in the cinema and knew the kids would love it, but it's hard to get my littlest one to sit through a whole feature.

Having the option to rent or buy means we can watch it anytime — and on the go. The plot moves fast and is very funny, with plenty of new animal and robot characters to keep even the smallest kids entertained over and over again.

Plus, this way we can bring all of our own favourite (much cheaper) snacks to this screening — and most importantly, have as many bathroom breaks as we need.

2. Fashion show

This one is always a winner, with girls and boys alike — everyone is happy to put on a show.

Give the kids a theme, something fun and broad like "rainbow," "summer," or even "inside out" and let them pick their outfits accordingly. Then blast some music and let them take turns strutting their stuff while snapping photos of each other.

It's a great way to bring out their creativity — and their inner fashionistas — and you'll get plenty of cute photos for their future 18th birthday slideshow.