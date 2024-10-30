The 6 backyard trends you'll see everywhere this summer, according to TikTok.

It's heaven.

Most videos tell you how to achieve the final look, and my favourite ones always involve time or money-saving hacks.

While it's not the place for getting up to speed on pop culture references, GardenTok has been a constant source of inspiration for me as we finish up our third home renovation.

Based on my extensive research (aka hours of scrolling), here are the six backyard trends you're going to see everywhere this summer, according to TikTok.

1. Rebranding the deck

TikTok has officially rebranded the backyard deck as the #OutdoorRoom. It's no longer just a space between the house and garden, it's where the best hosting happens.

People are styling their decks with the same attention to detail they'd give to their indoor spaces — think full colour schemes, luxe lounges, cozy cushions, rugs, sculptures and even framed artwork.

Lighting is a big deal too, with string lights and lanterns bringing the vibes.

It's all about making the deck feel like an extension of the home, but one where you can actually enjoy the summer breeze (and not stress about crumbs).

A hack to achieve this trend? Like any good room, it starts with the right foundation — literally. Keeping your deck looking loved is key, especially when it's the main hosting zone.