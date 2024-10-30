The 6 backyard trends you'll see everywhere this summer, according to TikTok.

I spend a lot of time on TikTok. And yet, I have no idea what the latest trending dance is, I've missed every viral sound effect and if there's a new Netflix meme, I won't know about it until it hits Instagram.
"Brat Girl Summer" and "Demure"?
Completely missed me.
My TikTok is 20 per cent food videos (mostly involving melted cheese), 20 per cent cleaning hacks and the rest is pure #GardenTok.
If you haven't discovered it yet, #GardenTok is this magical corner of the internet where people turn their backyards into personal paradises — whether it's designing the ultimate deck, growing the most incredible plants or pressure washing their garden path.