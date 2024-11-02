'My friend of 50 years ghosted me. Then I received an email.'

This article was originally published on Medium.

There must be something I'm not learning. Some lesson that evades me. How else do I make sense of my current loss? I feel the pull of invisible hands dragging me through hot coals, making me dance on fire as if I haven't danced enough for one life. I thought I had.

Yet here I am in my sixth decade, seemingly blindfolded, fumbling, grasping at the threads of a dangling rope like I'm just starting on this journey of betrayal, not the veteran I've become. How is that even possible?

I've come to understand that we all face specific challenges, whether it be love, commitment, trust, money, addiction, or the million other things that keep showing up in our lives and slamming us until we learn what makes us conquerors instead of victims.

When we learn that elusive lesson, I imagine we're home free. The s**t stops showing up, and our lives take on new themes. A different genre starts to take shape. You're done with that old storyline and can finally create something new from that magical place of understanding.

The unburdening must be euphoric. One can dream.

Betrayal has been the theme of my life. It's been there from the beginning, woven into my DNA as sure as my ancestral trauma. From the schoolyard to midlife, if I wrote a list of the treacheries I've endured, it would read like an ancient scroll passed down from the Pharaohs, but it still wouldn't cover the enormity of some of those losses.