Ellie was 26 when she was murdered. Her son's only wish is to have her back.

According to her mum, Ellie Price was known for her "big, kind heart", and was adored by all in her orbit. Perhaps none more so than her son.

According to The Herald Sun, the eight-year-old loved his "beautiful and special" mum, particularly her hugs.

Clearly a close-knit family, it's hardly a surprise that they began to worry when Ellie didn't answer her phone on April 29, 2020.

Her family called again and again — and after five long days of radio silence, they called the police.

On May 4, authorities attended a welfare check at Ellie's home, where they found the unthinkable.

Ellie was dead, murdered — and her little boy, then just four, was left without a mum.

Ellie's boyfriend, Ricardo Barbaro, had stabbed the young mum six times in the neck and chest. Leaving her for dead after his horrific attack, Ricardo jumped into Ellie's Mercedes Benz and drove off, later dumping the vehicle at a farm in Diggers Rest.

He then hired a van and went on the run, driving through Victoria, NSW and ACT.

Ricardo managed to evade the law for 10 days before the police finally caught him, arresting him on suspicion of murder.