weddings
'From the dress to the date, I planned my own wedding. But I'm never getting married.'
Emily Johnson
weddings
'On my wedding day, my mum refused to speak to me. We haven't spoken since.'
Anonymous
weddings
"He proposed with a $12 ring." 27 women share the story behind their engagement ring.
Jessica Wang
weddings
Two-piece gowns and "earthy" vibes: The 9 biggest wedding trends for 2020.
Tamara Davis
weddings
"My best friend's requesting an absurd amount of presents for her wedding. I'm refusing to oblige."
Anonymous
weddings
'I overheard my bridesmaid bitching about me at my hens. So I cut her out of the wedding.'
Kelly McCarren
weddings
From $0 to $500: We asked 12 women how much they put in wedding wishing wells, and why.
Jessica Wang
weddings
A dumped bridesmaid and strict rules: What we know about Jules and Cam's wedding day.
Jessica Staveley
weddings
A $9,000 fee and 4 weddings in 2 days: The life of a professional bridesmaid.
Billi Fitzsimons
weddings
The two-dress wedding trend and precisely everything that's wrong with it.
Leliana Jenkins
weddings
From $300 to $9500: Eight brides share exactly how much their wedding dress cost.
Jessica Staveley
weddings
Tonight on Bride & Prejudice, Australia watched a mother finally accept her daughter.
Jessica Staveley
weddings
Leonie and Matthew have paid for their entire wedding by recycling bottles.
Billi Fitzsimons
weddings
OH HELL NO. A bride cancelled her wedding and spent the 30k her family donated on a honeymoon.
Jessica Staveley
weddings
'I told my friend I couldn't attend her wedding. She hasn't spoken to me since.'
Anonymous
weddings
24 affordable but chic wedding outfits that nail any and every dress code.
Amy Clark
weddings
'Please don't ask me to buy a present for your engagement party. It's greedy and I refuse.'
Anonymous
weddings
'I was so excited to get engaged. But the lead up to my wedding has been... disappointing.'
Anonymous
Weddings of the Week
weddings
Wedding of the Week: How Caitlin and Josh got married for less than $9000 on New Year's Eve.
Amy Clark
Amy Clark
weddings
WEDDING OF THE WEEK: Budget style blogger Tina used these tricks to save on her huge family wedding.
Amy Clark
Amy Clark
weddings
WEDDING OF THE WEEK: Hayley and Brys never wanted to marry. So they threw a party instead.
Amy Clark
Amy Clark
Celebrity Weddings
weddings
Princess Eugenie's wedding will now be televised in Australia.
Amy Clark
weddings
You can now buy yourself Meghan Markle's engagement ring for a fraction of the cost.
Jessica Wang
weddings
Here's what the royal rules say about whether Princess Eugenie can drink at her wedding.
Amy Clark
weddings
George Calombaris just married his long-time partner in a spectacular Greece wedding.
Jessica Wang
weddings
The sign Princess Eugenie's wedding is going to be more strict than Prince Harry and Meghan's.
Ali Moore
celebrity
Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.
Mamamia Celebrity
weddings
AFL star Joel Selwood announces his engagement to long time girlfriend Brit Davis.
Jessica Staveley
weddings
Princess Eugenie is enforcing a strict new rule at her wedding and we are in favour of it.
Jessica Wang
weddings
The insane cost of Princess Eugenie's wedding has been revealed and people aren't happy.
Jessica Wang
celebrity
Why Princess Diana had a secret second wedding dress hidden from view on her wedding day.
Jessica Staveley
Wedding Planning
weddings
"I wish we'd eloped": 50 brides share their single biggest wedding regret in one sentence.
Amy Clark
Amy Clark
weddings
WEDDING OF THE WEEK: Lara had 8 weeks to plan her wedding so she could walk down the aisle.
Amy Clark
Amy Clark
weddings
Most brides spend a bomb on wedding flowers. Bianca's cost $70... for everything.
Jessica Wang
Jessica Wang
weddings
weddings
weddings
A bridesmaid has been called out on TV after 'deliberately sabotaging her sister's wedding'.
Billi FitzSimons
Billi FitzSimons
weddings
Edi's girlfriend posed with her future engagement ring for over month. She had no idea.
Jessica Wang
weddings
'I had cancer and my friend kicked me out of her wedding because I refused to wear a wig.'
Chelsea McLaughlin
weddings
"My friend asked me to lose weight for her wedding so the photos would be more 'symmetric'."
Chelsea McLaughlin
weddings
Inside the not-so-pretty aftermath of influencer Marissa Fuchs' viral 'sponsored' engagement.
Laura Brodnik
weddings
'I asked my best friend to be my maid of honour. She didn't turn up to the wedding.'
Anonymous
weddings
"I shudder to think of it": 7 women share why they hated their own wedding.
Belinda Jepsen
weddings
In 2007, Amanda Knox was accused of killing her housemate. Now she's crowdfunding her wedding.
Chelsea McLaughlin
weddings
"My fiancé is refusing to get a second job." A bride quit her job to plan her $80k wedding.
Chelsea McLaughlin
weddings
"Dad wasn't having a bar of it." 11 women share who paid for what on their wedding day.
Ali Moore
weddings
BEHOLD: This Aussie mum turned 11 Woolies cakes into a dream wedding cake for just $57.
Ali Moore
weddings
Oh. An 'influencer' bride just tried to pay her photographer... with exposure.
Billi Fitzsimons
weddings
'You don't actually want to choose your dress.' What I've learnt from being a bridesmaid 5 times.
Clare Wiley
weddings
'I had a 'no-kids' rule at my wedding. During the ceremony, a toddler started crying.'
Billi Fitzsimons
weddings
Melissa was sick of being asked why she was single. So she made a very helpful flowchart.
Jessica Wang
weddings
"Freakin' get over it." A bride has demanded all her bridesmaids be exactly the same height.
Chelsea McLaughlin
weddings
"Sociopath in action." The bride and maid of honour caught scamming their bridesmaids.
Ali Moore
weddings
'My aunty tricked me into wearing shorts and and a hoodie to my cousin's wedding.'
Billi Fitzsimons
weddings
'Will I ruin her pictures?' A bride demanded her bald bridesmaid buy a wig for her wedding.
Bella Fowler
weddings
An influencer shared her extravagant 'surprise' engagement to her followers. It was all staged.
Bella Fowler
weddings
'My mother-in-law wore a wedding dress.' 21 people share their craziest wedding stories.
Ali Moore
