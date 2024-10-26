5 relationship-interfering behaviours you need to stop.

The following is an edited extract from The 8 Love Links (Publish Central, $34.95) by Shahn Baker Sorekli & Helen Robertson.

In order to reflect on our own contribution to conflict, identifying any relationship-interfering behaviours is helpful. You need to be open and curious about these behaviours, understanding that insight is the first step to change.

In this process, you may identify relationship-interfering behaviours that are more obvious but still uncomfortable to admit — for example, any anger, from frustration to rage, being critical and mean to your partner or being passive-aggressive.

However, sometimes behaviours are less obvious and harder to identify. These include submission or compliance behaviours, entitled behaviours, over-functioning behaviours, pursuing behaviours and avoidant behaviours.

Let's look at some of the less obvious behaviours in more detail. You may identify with some of these behaviours or see them in your partner.

Submission or compliance.

If you find yourself surrendering your needs and submitting to what your partner wants all the time, you're in a submission and compliance dynamic. You may feel you're making the relationship run smoother because you are avoiding feelings of guilt or potential conflict. However, this behaviour is contributing to a negative relationship cycle.