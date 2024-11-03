HOROSCOPES: What the Scorpio new moon means for you.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning November 3. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
The universe has a way of sneaking magic into mundane moments this week. While you're wrapped up in your daily rhythm — sweating through your workout or swinging by a friend's — someone strolls into your world, and the conversation just flows. And with Venus championing raw honesty, those unfiltered opinions of yours become pure gold. No more sugarcoating; the realest version of you is exactly what people need right now.