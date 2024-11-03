HOROSCOPES: What the Scorpio new moon means for you.

Wisdom arrives from an unlikely source when someone younger shares their unfiltered take on things. Their honesty carries weight, landing with perfect timing. Venus bathes you in her beauty this weekend, highlighting everything naturally magnetic about you. Maybe it's a new hairdo, a bolder lippy shade or simply a newfound swagger to your strut; people can't help but notice your glow. There's something about your energy right now that turns heads and draws admiration.

POWER DAY Monday.

Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

Feature Image: Mamamia.