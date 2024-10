What are serum capsules?

First things first, let's clear up a common misconception: serum capsules are not edible. They are designed for topical use only, so please don't mistake them for your daily vitamins.

Serum capsules are single-dose skincare treatments encased in biodegradable shells. They contain highly concentrated formulas packed with active ingredients to target specific skin concerns. The capsule format isn't just cute — it serves a purpose. By sealing the serum inside, it protects the ingredients from air and light exposure, ensuring they remain potent until the moment you use them.

What is Elizabeth Arden's Ceramide Capsule Collection?

When it comes to serum capsules, Elizabeth Arden's Ceramide Capsule collection is leading the pack. These little marvels are designed to tackle every skincare concern you can think of, from fine lines to dullness.

What sets these capsules apart? Well, they're pure, potent and precise — so let's break down exactly what that means:

Pure: The collection contains 100 per cent waterless serums. No fillers, no fluff — just effective, nourishing formulas that mean business.

Potent: All capsules in the range are sealed to protect them from light and air, keeping their key ingredients powerful and fresh until you're ready to use them.

Precise: Each capsule contains a single, pre-measured dose of serum. This takes the guesswork out of your skincare routine and makes them perfect for travel.

The beauty of this collection is its versatility. Depending on your skin concerns, you can use different capsules for morning and night. For example, you might use the Advanced Ceramide Capsules in the morning to support your skin's natural moisture barrier, and the Retinol + HPR Capsules at night to target signs of ageing and support your skin's natural cell turnover.