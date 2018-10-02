Mamamia Parents

Mamamia Parents
A Lot Of Different Humans With Kids

Holly Wainwright

Holly Wainwright

Mum of two primary school kids. Podcast host. Author. Queen of the 'I Don't' list.

Laura Byrne

Laura Byrne

Mum of one baby girl. Business owner. Bachelor winner. Lifestyle guru.

Leigh Campbell

Leigh Campbell

Mum of one baby boy. Face expert. Podcast host. Ever-curious seeker of truth.

Constance Hall

Constance Hall

Mum and step-mum to seven kids. Head of the million-strong Queen Army. Truth teller. Business Owner.

Nama Winston

Nama Winston

Solo mum of one almost-teen. Former lawyer, now writer. Proud WOC. Single parent advocate.

Jessica Smith

Jessica Smith

Mum of three under five. Former paralympic swimmer. Writer. Speaker. Body image warrior.

Andrew Daddo

Andrew Daddo

Dad to three young adults and teens. Podcast and TV host. Prolific kids and YA author. Dad-joke expert.

Sean Szeps

Sean Szeps

Wrangler of twins, writer of blogs, speaker of pods, dad to "gaybies".

Laura Jackel

Laura Jackel

Mum of two boys (born six years apart), freelance writer, podcaster and book lover.

Christie Hayes

Christie Hayes

Solo mum of two primary-school kids. Radio host. Actress. Podcaster. Ray of sunshine.

Shona Hendley

Shona Hendley

Mother of seven: three goats, two cats and two humans. Ex secondary school teacher. Animal advocate.

Evie Farrell

Evie Farrell

Solo mum of one. Adventurer. Author. Rejecter of the 9-5.

Helen Vnuk

Helen Vnuk

Mum of two freethinking school-age kids. TV expert.

Carly Abrahams

Carly Abrahams

Mum of one. Founder of MumsPages and Mums The Word - Aus. Business woman. Walking parenting directory.

Mandy Nolan

Mandy Nolan

Mother of five kids with three different dads,. Queen of the blended family. Comedian. Writer. Podcaster. Byronite.

Zoe Marshall

Zoe Marshall

Mother of one, writer, podcaster, host of women's wellness events, What Women Want.

Rebecca Sparrow

Rebecca Sparrow

Sherpa to three small people. Founder of the Light House Plan, helping daughters navigate the tween and teen years.

Dr Justin Coulson

Dr Justin Coulson

Father of six girls. Psychologist. Broadcaster. Speaker. Founder of Happy Families.

Melanie Dimmitt

Melanie Dimmitt

Mum. Journalist. Author of the book Special - Antidotes To The Obsessions That Come With a Child's Disability.

Susie Burrell

Susie Burrell

Mother of pre-schooler twins. Dietician. Psychologist. Common-sense guru.

Amelia Lamont

Amelia Lamont

Mum to two small people. Midwife, sleep consultant, blogger.

Gabbie Stroud

Gabbie Stroud

Mum of two. Former teacher. Best-selling author. Education truth-bomb dropper.

parent opinion

Constance Hall: Your kids won't remember the plastic crap you're buying them.

Constance Hall
Constance Hall
pregnancy

"It's worth it a million times over." In 2018, Melissa became a single mother by choice.

Jessica Staveley
Jessica Staveley
kids

The $5 kids' day out that's the best thing you'll do all school holidays.

Nama Winston
Nama Winston
kids

Six things that happen every single time you go bowling.

Laura Brodnik
Laura Brodnik
parent opinion

"I just had the most amazing birth experience, but I'm afraid to talk about it."

Virginia Tapscott
Virginia Tapscott
school

"I'm so grateful for teachers like this." The beautiful note Leah's daughter received from her teacher.

Jessica Staveley
Jessica Staveley
kids

"It really hurt her feelings." Charlize Theron used the wrong pronouns for her transgender daughter.

Amy Clark
Amy Clark
school

'When your child has additional needs, 'participation awards' are worth celebrating.'

Emily Thompson
Emily Thompson
pregnancy

Eating greens while feeling green: Yes, you can have a vegetarian pregnancy.

Natalie Esler
Natalie Esler
kids

The cardboard cutout mum, and 21 other 'unethical' but effective parenting tips.

Helen Vnuk
Helen Vnuk

kids

The $5 kids' day out that's the best thing you'll do all school holidays.

Nama Winston
Nama Winston
kids

Six things that happen every single time you go bowling.

Laura Brodnik
Laura Brodnik
kids

Before and after australian bushfires

Clare Stephens
Clare Stephens
kids

"It really hurt her feelings." Charlize Theron used the wrong pronouns for her transgender daughter.

Amy Clark
Amy Clark

baby

From tiny elves to ridiculously cute reindeer: Here are 11 Christmas outfits for babies.

Billi Fitzsimons
Billi Fitzsimons
baby

"My wife is the real miracle." A dad's emotional tribute, moments after the birth of his son.

William Trice Battle
William Trice Battle
baby

We're calling it: Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough are definitely expecting a baby.

Jessica Staveley
Jessica Staveley
baby

Amelia and Oliver: The most popular Aussie baby names of 2019 have been announced and there's a vintage theme.

Jessica Wang
Jessica Wang

Pregnancy

pregnancy

"It's worth it a million times over." In 2018, Melissa became a single mother by choice.

Jessica Staveley
Jessica Staveley
pregnancy

Eating greens while feeling green: Yes, you can have a vegetarian pregnancy.

Natalie Esler
Natalie Esler
pregnancy

'It was an awful delivery.' After giving birth to her son Saint, Kim Kardashian needed five operations.

Jessica Staveley
Jessica Staveley
pregnancy

"Life will never be the same." Actress Ada Nicodemou on the trauma of losing a baby.

Billi Fitzsimons
Billi Fitzsimons
pregnancy

"I remember asking if I was going to die." Jessica lost 3 litres of blood during childbirth.

Jessica Hood
Jessica Hood
pregnancy

'I've been pregnant in my 20s, 30s and 40s and here's what differed each time around.'

Mandy Nolan
Mandy Nolan
pregnancy

'I had a 3 day labour and felt really bullied.' After the birth of her son, Amy was traumatised.

Amy Dominey
Amy Dominey
pregnancy

Annabel is due on Christmas Day. She still grieves for the baby she lost last December.

Annabel Bower
Annabel Bower
pregnancy

"We were in shock." Charlotte was 10 weeks pregnant when she found out she had a fatal genetic disease.

Jessica Staveley
Jessica Staveley
pregnancy

Anxiety, envy and everything in between: Four partners on pregnancy from their perspective.

Laura Jackel
Laura Jackel
pregnancy

'The day my vagina broke: The story of my traumatic birth and the prolapse that came next.'

Stephanie Thompson
Stephanie Thompson
pregnancy

Hilaria Baldwin's photos, two days apart, show the changes to the body after miscarriage.

Nama Winston
Nama Winston
pregnancy

'After my premature birth at 26 weeks, I was diagnosed with PTSD from the trauma.'

Meredith Page
Meredith Page
pregnancy

"I cringe every time my friends say they're 'trying for a baby'."

Laura Brodnik
Laura Brodnik
pregnancy

Mums share the 17 essential items every pregnant woman needs in their hospital bag.

Brielle Burns
Brielle Burns
pregnancy

After splitting up with Micah, Bride & Prejudice's Milly is pregnant with her second child.

Jessica Staveley
Jessica Staveley
pregnancy

How to respond to people when they ask why you're not pregnant yet, from someone who's been there.

Leigh Campbell
Leigh Campbell
pregnancy

"We wanted to become mums and our journey to parenthood was a little different to most."

Stacy Thomas
Stacy Thomas
pregnancy

3 women on precisely how much it cost them to have a baby on their own.

Helen Vnuk
Helen Vnuk
pregnancy

Five things to eat when you're trying to get pregnant (and what your partner should eat too).

Nama Winston
Nama Winston
school

"I'm so grateful for teachers like this." The beautiful note Leah's daughter received from her teacher.

Jessica Staveley
Jessica Staveley
school

'When your child has additional needs, 'participation awards' are worth celebrating.'

Emily Thompson
Emily Thompson
school

'What travelling to Cambodia taught me about the immeasurable value of teachers.'

Emily Vernem
Emily Vernem
school

The teacher-tricks: What being a teacher taught me about being a parent.

Gabbie Stroud
Gabbie Stroud

Teens

teens

MANDY NOLAN: 6 things I wish my mum told me about UTIs.

Mandy Nolan
Mandy Nolan
teens

Greta Thunberg is not an ordinary 16-year-old. And it scares her bullies senseless.

Holly Wainwright
Holly Wainwright
teens

'My daughter's 16 and might be around alcohol. So I'm looking at my own behaviour.'

Kate Fennessy
Kate Fennessy
teens

Opinion: "We need to stop telling kids their Year 12 mark is worthless."

Lisa Portolan
Lisa Portolan
teens

An international model and a low-key son: Inside Johnny Depp's family.

Billi Fitzsimons
Billi Fitzsimons
teens

These women got an 'average' mark in their Year 12 exams. Here's what their lives look like now.

Jessica Staveley
Jessica Staveley
teens

'Anorexia almost killed my sister. Then five years ago, she told us about the abuse.'

Hugh Van Cuylenburg
Hugh Van Cuylenburg


Mia Freedman: "Your son growing up will feel like the slowest break up you've ever known."

Mia Freedman
Mia Freedman
teens

"Absolutely silent." For 3 months, Jane Allen was one of 28 people to call Antarctica home.

Jessica Wang
Jessica Wang
teens

These women achieved a near perfect score in their Year 12 exams. Here's what their lives look like. 

Jessie Stephens
Jessie Stephens
teens

5 parents share how much allowance they really give their kids and teens.

Nama Winston
Nama Winston
teens

“I got into zero of the courses I wanted.” For Jan Fran, Year 12 didn’t go to plan.

Jan Fran
Jan Fran
teens

'I hooked up with my stepbrother. And I absolutely don't regret it.'

Anne Shark
Anne Shark
teens

10 years ago, Jessica Watson became the youngest person to sail around the world. This is her life now.

Brielle Burns
Brielle Burns
teens

'I found my 19-year-old daughter doing "Twitter porn". I chose to confront her.'

Anonymous
Anonymous
teens

"We were told he may never walk." A mum's incredible story of raising a teen Paralympian.

Nama Winston
Nama Winston
teens

Teen girls are more stressed and anxious than boys. A psychologist shares 4 steps to help.

Danielle Buckley
Danielle Buckley
teens

Charlotte was shamed by her parents for watching porn. She believes their reaction was wrong.

Laura Jackel
Laura Jackel
teens

Samantha survived cancer twice. She doesn't understand why parents wouldn't vaccinate.

Gemma Bath
Gemma Bath
teens

'I had sex when I was 14': 11 people share the teenage secret they hid from their parents.

Adam Bub
Adam Bub
school

'What travelling to Cambodia taught me about the immeasurable value of teachers.'

Emily Vernem
Emily Vernem
kids

Less discomfort, more fun: 6 useful tips for handling your child's eczema this summer.

Laura Jackel
Laura Jackel
baby

From tiny elves to ridiculously cute reindeer: Here are 11 Christmas outfits for babies.

Billi Fitzsimons
Billi Fitzsimons
teens

MANDY NOLAN: 6 things I wish my mum told me about UTIs.

Mandy Nolan
Mandy Nolan
school

The teacher-tricks: What being a teacher taught me about being a parent.

Gabbie Stroud
Gabbie Stroud
pregnancy

'It was an awful delivery.' After giving birth to her son Saint, Kim Kardashian needed five operations.

Jessica Staveley
Jessica Staveley
school

"Last year, I received an ATAR of 99.65. It didn't mean what I thought it would."

Kiran Gupta
Kiran Gupta
kids

"Every woman needs a Christmas 'I Don't' list. So this year, I'm sharing mine."

Holly Wainwright
Holly Wainwright
parent opinion

"Do you think your kid is more likely to be gay?" 8 things to stop asking same-sex parents.

Sean Szeps
Sean Szeps
school

What to say to your child if their ATAR isn't what they hoped.

Mandy Nolan
Mandy Nolan
parent opinion

'Life is filled with underrated parenting moments that we don't talk about enough.'

Jaime Wells
Jaime Wells
pregnancy

"Life will never be the same." Actress Ada Nicodemou on the trauma of losing a baby.

Billi Fitzsimons
Billi Fitzsimons
parent opinion

'The truth is, I didn't love the baby phase. And I'm not ashamed to admit it.'

Laura Jackel
Laura Jackel
school

"Leave your watch at home." A mum's 6-step guide to surviving your kid's end-of-year concert.

Nikki Cousins
Nikki Cousins
baby

"My wife is the real miracle." A dad's emotional tribute, moments after the birth of his son.

William Trice Battle
William Trice Battle
kids

"I'm 43, my child's 12, and I still freaking love Timezone."

Nama Winston
Nama Winston
teens

Greta Thunberg is not an ordinary 16-year-old. And it scares her bullies senseless.

Holly Wainwright
Holly Wainwright
pregnancy

"I remember asking if I was going to die." Jessica lost 3 litres of blood during childbirth.

Jessica Hood
Jessica Hood
school

"What can I do to help?" 5 questions a teacher wants you to ask in parent-teacher interviews.

Shona Hendley
Shona Hendley
parent opinion

"I'm a same-sex parent, and I'm learning that Australia might not be as progressive as I thought."

Sean Szeps
Sean Szeps
kids

8 things I did as a child that I'm passing down to my kids this summer.

Sean Szeps
Sean Szeps
parent opinion

"It's not your right." A mum's brutally honest post about the 24 hours after giving birth.

Katie Bowman
Katie Bowman
kids

One day soon, we might say: "Remember when kids used to play outside in December..."

Holly Wainwright
Holly Wainwright
school

'Are you posh?' The 7 things people always ask me about going to boarding school.

Lee Price
Lee Price
baby

We're calling it: Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough are definitely expecting a baby.

Jessica Staveley
Jessica Staveley
baby

Amelia and Oliver: The most popular Aussie baby names of 2019 have been announced and there's a vintage theme.

Jessica Wang
Jessica Wang
teens

'My daughter's 16 and might be around alcohol. So I'm looking at my own behaviour.'

Kate Fennessy
Kate Fennessy
parent opinion

'My daughter was dying of cancer, and a friend dropped a 'miracle cure' on our doorstep.'

Jacqueline Dooley
Jacqueline Dooley
parent opinion

'My 3 year old son is obsessed with Frozen, and that doesn't sit well with everyone.'

Rani Kumar
Rani Kumar
kids

"I had an affair with a married man. And then I fell pregnant."

Shannon Ashley
Shannon Ashley
baby

'I heavily limit my kids' screen time, but it's time to admit I'm a hypocrite.'

Lauren Brender
Lauren Brender
kids

4 ways I'm teaching my kids about sustainability this Christmas - without sacrificing new toys.

Naomi Cotterill
Naomi Cotterill
school

Australian students are lagging 3.5 years behind in maths. A teacher explains the reasons why.

Belinda Jepsen
Belinda Jepsen
kids

'I'd wake up to the sound of peacocks.' Brooke Stone shares what it's really like to grow up at a zoo.

Jessica Wang
Jessica Wang
kids

In 2014, the world was captivated by baby Gammy's story. This is his life now.

Helen Vnuk
Helen Vnuk
parent opinion

"I've f***ed up every relationship I've been in. So here's my advice for when to stay and when to go."

Constance Hall
Constance Hall
school

'High Achievers.' 11 years ago, we were the Year 12 success story. It was a trap.

Clare and Jessie Stephens
Clare and Jessie Stephens
kids

'They would hate me one day.' Why Julia Morris has never shared photos of her kids online.

Jessica Staveley
Jessica Staveley
kids

Unmasked as 'Alien' and casting for Dance Moms: What Nikki Webster's life looks like now.

Helen Vnuk
Helen Vnuk
kids

Calling all stage mums: Nikki Webster is casting Australia's very own version of Dance Moms.

Gemma Bath
Gemma Bath
