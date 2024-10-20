'I tried this anti hair-fall serum for 8 weeks. Here are my honest thoughts.'

This article originally appeared on Adore Beauty.

Before we get started, I want to preface this article by saying that whilst there are products you can incorporate into your haircare routine to support your hair health, you can't rely on them for eradicating hair loss.

So if you or someone you know is experiencing hair loss, please consult with a doctor first.

Now, right off the bat, I want to make clear Beauty IQ readers and friends, that I purchased this serum myself — it was not previously gifted or sponsored.

Given the fact that I'm waiting for my third bottle to arrive whilst I dedicate a whole article to the product, spoiler alert — the Kérastase Genesis Fortifying Serum is worth the try.

Like many people, I've seen a lot about Kérastase online — in fact, a few ads sucked me into buying the Kérastase Genesis Fortifying Serum.

So I went ahead and purchased the travel size (30ml) to get a feel of the product.