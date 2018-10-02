Lifestyle
3 no-bake Christmas desserts you can throw together with less than 5 ingredients.
by
Lee Price
beauty
Behold, our favourite tried and tested beauty products of 2019.
Charlotte Begg
health
From nutmeg to pork crackling: The common Christmas foods you shouldn't feed to your dog.
Belinda Jepsen
wellness
"Call in sick when you're sick." 20 very doable things that will make 2020 your healthiest year yet.
Jessica Wang
fitness
The dark story behind Bikram hot yoga, and its founder: Bikram Choudhury.
Shona Hendley
beauty
We have it on good authority that "cinnamon" is the hair colour you're going to want next.
Tamara Davis
travel
18 photos that prove South Africa is the ultimate foodie holiday destination.
Jessica Staveley
fashion
"I've been wearing a bra since I was 11. At 34, I discovered the 'scoop and swoop'."
Jessica Wang
beauty
Acne, pigmentation and oily skin: How to find the right sunscreen for your skin type.
Keryn Donnelly
home
'It'll be his second Christmas in our care.' Just 11 great doggos that need a home this holiday season.
Jessica Wang
fashion
Just 18 photos that prove 2019 was the year of Big Sleeve Energy.
Tamara Davis
beauty
Yes, some sunscreens are harming our reefs, so here's what you need to look out for.
Roxanne Williams
beauty
Summer beauty hacks from 12 women who have the same problems as you.
Jessica Wang
wellness
HOROSCOPES: Romantic gestures and creative boosts. The week ahead according to your star sign.
Natasha Weber
weddings
'From the dress to the date, I planned my own wedding. But I'm never getting married.'
Emily Johnson
wellness
"At 80 years old, I've learned there are just 6 rules for happiness."
Helen Cassidy Page
travel
From mega slides to baby koalas: 5 new things to check out at Dreamworld this summer.
Natalie Esler
beauty
Literally just 10 before and after photos to help you decide whether to get a pixie cut.
Jessica Wang
health
11 women share their experiences of “formula shaming” after giving birth.
Helen Vnuk
beauty
9 women review Schwarzkopf's Root Retoucher and Brilliance ranges for quick hair fixes.
Jessica Wang
beauty
"The regrowth." 10 things you need to know before you get your hair permanently straightened.
Bronte Chaperon
Listen Now
new episode
00:00
Suggested Podcasts
Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing
You Beauty
Your Questions Answered
Hitched
How To Handle Toxic Relatives
The Well
Beauty
beauty
Behold, our favourite tried and tested beauty products of 2019.
Charlotte Begg
beauty
We have it on good authority that "cinnamon" is the hair colour you're going to want next.
Tamara Davis
beauty
Acne, pigmentation and oily skin: How to find the right sunscreen for your skin type.
Keryn Donnelly
Health
health
From nutmeg to pork crackling: The common Christmas foods you shouldn't feed to your dog.
Belinda Jepsen
health
11 women share their experiences of “formula shaming” after giving birth.
Helen Vnuk
health
We just discovered some people have a 'vagina towel' and we have many, many questions.
Chelsea McLaughlin
health
You're not imagining it. End of year burnout is real.
Billi Fitzsimons
health
'I thought my body was shutting down.' 6 women on the reality of living with anxiety attacks.
Polly Taylor
health
'I saw doctors, dieticians and counsellors. None of them caught my eating disorder.'
Ema Hegberg
health
In 2016, Emma Carey got breast implants. She regretted them immediately.
Chelsea McLaughlin
health
For years, Samantha X was “the ultimate party girl”. Then, she says, she became "embarrassing".
Jessica Staveley
health
"I find myself frozen." 'Fobo' is the new social anxiety you might be suffering from.
Tamara Davis
health
'What if my brain just won’t turn off?': Every single question you have about sleep, answered.
Belinda Jepsen
Living With Cancer - Inspiring Stories
LEARN MORE
Weddings
weddings
'From the dress to the date, I planned my own wedding. But I'm never getting married.'
Emily Johnson
Emily Johnson
weddings
'On my wedding day, my mum refused to speak to me. We haven't spoken since.'
Anonymous
Anonymous
weddings
"He proposed with a $12 ring." 27 women share the story behind their engagement ring.
Jessica Wang
Jessica Wang
Home
home
'It'll be his second Christmas in our care.' Just 11 great doggos that need a home this holiday season.
Jessica Wang
home
5 unique Christmas gift ideas for the home you'll sneakily want for yourself.
Roxanne Williams
home
If you need some Christmas inspiration, here's 19 unique gift ideas you can buy from the bush.
Brielle Burns
home
Kim Kardashian has shared her 'whimsical' Christmas decorations and we have many questions.
Chelsea McLaughlin
home
Just all the photos of Bec Judd's ridiculously big newly-renovated house in one place.
Billi Fitzsimons
home
Just 9 brilliant Christmas gift ideas for the good boys and girls in your life.
Chelsea McLaughlin
home
A comprehensive guide to all the nifty Christmas gifts you can pick up at your local Kmart.
Jessica Wang
home
Just 7 bizarre things we noticed about Melania Trump's 2019 White House Christmas decor.
Chelsea McLaughlin
home
"Back to brand new." People are swearing by this $8 Coles product that cleans your shower in 10 minutes.
Brielle Burns
home
The 4 trickiest types of people to buy for at Christmas (and what they secretly want).
Nama Winston
Wellness
wellness
"Call in sick when you're sick." 20 very doable things that will make 2020 your healthiest year yet.
Jessica Wang
wellness
HOROSCOPES: Romantic gestures and creative boosts. The week ahead according to your star sign.
Natasha Weber
wellness
"At 80 years old, I've learned there are just 6 rules for happiness."
Helen Cassidy Page
Fashion
fashion
"I've been wearing a bra since I was 11. At 34, I discovered the 'scoop and swoop'."
Jessica Wang
fashion
Just 18 photos that prove 2019 was the year of Big Sleeve Energy.
Tamara Davis
fashion
What I wore to work: A 25-year-old journalist with a thing for 'ugly' sandals and thrifty finds.
Jessica Wang
fashion
PSA: BIG W are selling matching family swimmers just in time for the summer holidays.
Jessica Wang
fashion
ROADTEST: I tried 7 size 14 black swimmers from Aussie retailers. This is what I found.
Alexia Frangos
fashion
These are the sunglasses you should be wearing in 2020, according to your face shape.
Charlotte Begg
fashion
We're calling it. Everyone will be wearing the 'milkmaid' dress to their Christmas lunch.
Jessica Wang
fashion
"I went to THE ICONIC Summer Show and for the first time, I saw my body on the runway."
Amy Clark
fashion
15 locally made, unique Christmas gifts that would be perfect for the women in your life.
Charlotte Begg
fashion
80s sleeves and dresses covered in texta: Every outfit from the 2019 ARIA Awards red carpet.
Amy Clark
Fitness
fitness
The dark story behind Bikram hot yoga, and its founder: Bikram Choudhury.
Shona Hendley
Shona Hendley
fitness
We tried the $15 Aldi fitness tights people reckon are 'perfect'. Here's our verdict.
Bella Fowler
Bella Fowler
fitness
On the weekend I went to a bodybuilding competition, and hated it. Until I met Taylah.
Gemma Bath
Gemma Bath
Travel
travel
18 photos that prove South Africa is the ultimate foodie holiday destination.
Jessica Staveley
travel
From mega slides to baby koalas: 5 new things to check out at Dreamworld this summer.
Natalie Esler
travel
5 unique travel experiences to put at the top of your list for 2020.
Roxanne Williams
travel
THE TRAVEL DIARIES: I spent a night 'unyoking' in Matthew McConaughey's Wild Turkey cabin in the bush.
Keryn Donnelly
travel
The 9 most messed up things I've seen on public transport.
Brielle Burns
travel
Four hours sleep, the mile high club & fake weapons: The stark reality of being a flight attendant.
Fabricio Claudino
travel
Rooftop movies, Christmas lights and free yoga: 11 great things to do in Perth this December.
Amy Nelmes Bissett
travel
The $1300 magic airfare and more: 4 round-the-world holidays for 4 different budgets.
Nama Winston
travel
THE TRAVEL DIARIES: 'I spent two nights "glamping" at a luxury safari lodge in South Africa.'
Jessica Staveley
travel
If you've got a minute, we'd like to propose the 12 unspoken rules of plane etiquette.
Mamamia Team
beauty
ROADTEST: 'I tried $17 press-on fake nails to see if they rival an expensive manicure.'
Jessica Wang
fashion
What I wore to work: A 25-year-old journalist with a thing for 'ugly' sandals and thrifty finds.
Jessica Wang
fashion
PSA: BIG W are selling matching family swimmers just in time for the summer holidays.
Jessica Wang
home
5 unique Christmas gift ideas for the home you'll sneakily want for yourself.
Roxanne Williams
health
We just discovered some people have a 'vagina towel' and we have many, many questions.
Chelsea McLaughlin
travel
5 unique travel experiences to put at the top of your list for 2020.
Roxanne Williams
health
You're not imagining it. End of year burnout is real.
Billi Fitzsimons
fashion
ROADTEST: I tried 7 size 14 black swimmers from Aussie retailers. This is what I found.
Alexia Frangos
travel
THE TRAVEL DIARIES: I spent a night 'unyoking' in Matthew McConaughey's Wild Turkey cabin in the bush.
Keryn Donnelly
home
If you need some Christmas inspiration, here's 19 unique gift ideas you can buy from the bush.
Brielle Burns
wellness
'I almost failed Year 12 exams due to anxiety. Now, I wish I'd done things differently.'
Lauren Irvine
home
Kim Kardashian has shared her 'whimsical' Christmas decorations and we have many questions.
Chelsea McLaughlin
wellness
HOROSCOPES: Marriage proposals and new friendships. The week ahead according to your star sign.
Natasha Weber
health
'I thought my body was shutting down.' 6 women on the reality of living with anxiety attacks.
Polly Taylor
health
'I saw doctors, dieticians and counsellors. None of them caught my eating disorder.'
Ema Hegberg
weddings
'On my wedding day, my mum refused to speak to me. We haven't spoken since.'
Anonymous
travel
The 9 most messed up things I've seen on public transport.
Brielle Burns
weddings
"He proposed with a $12 ring." 27 women share the story behind their engagement ring.
Jessica Wang
fashion
These are the sunglasses you should be wearing in 2020, according to your face shape.
Charlotte Begg
health
In 2016, Emma Carey got breast implants. She regretted them immediately.
Chelsea McLaughlin
home
Just all the photos of Bec Judd's ridiculously big newly-renovated house in one place.
Billi Fitzsimons
fashion
We're calling it. Everyone will be wearing the 'milkmaid' dress to their Christmas lunch.
Jessica Wang
weddings
Two-piece gowns and "earthy" vibes: The 9 biggest wedding trends for 2020.
Tamara Davis
beauty
"I did my own hair and makeup for my wedding and here's every single product I used."
Amy Clark
home
Just 9 brilliant Christmas gift ideas for the good boys and girls in your life.
Chelsea McLaughlin
home
A comprehensive guide to all the nifty Christmas gifts you can pick up at your local Kmart.
Jessica Wang
travel
Four hours sleep, the mile high club & fake weapons: The stark reality of being a flight attendant.
Fabricio Claudino
beauty
Just 12 supermarket beauty products under $20 that are actual game changers.
Amy Clark
beauty
TRIED AND TESTED: What it's actually like living with hectic "influencer" nails for a week.
Amy Clark
home
Just 7 bizarre things we noticed about Melania Trump's 2019 White House Christmas decor.
Chelsea McLaughlin
home
"Back to brand new." People are swearing by this $8 Coles product that cleans your shower in 10 minutes.
Brielle Burns
weddings
"My best friend's requesting an absurd amount of presents for her wedding. I'm refusing to oblige."
Anonymous
health
For years, Samantha X was “the ultimate party girl”. Then, she says, she became "embarrassing".
Jessica Staveley
travel
Rooftop movies, Christmas lights and free yoga: 11 great things to do in Perth this December.
Amy Nelmes Bissett
home
The 4 trickiest types of people to buy for at Christmas (and what they secretly want).
Nama Winston
beauty
'The ABCDE': 5 things to look for when choosing a sunscreen for sensitive skin.
Emma McMillan
beauty
No judgement, but here's exactly what your shower habits say about you.
Jessica Wang
wellness
From Roxy Jacenko to Oprah Winfrey: 12 celebrities share how much sleep they get each night.
Brielle Burns
wellness
HOROSCOPES: Reconciliation and emotional tsunamis. The week ahead according to your star sign.
Natasha Weber
wellness
"I suffered from chronic back pain. Within two weeks, The Egoscue Method had fixed it."
Piper Steele
News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer
Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally
Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion
Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup
Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples
Mamamia
Mamamia
READ
News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer
Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally
Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion
Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup
Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples
Podcasts
Videos
Newsletters
Events
Competitions
About Mamamia
LISTEN
WATCH
Share on Facebook
Share on twitter
Share with E-mail
Search
00:00 / ???