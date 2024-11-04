The best (and worst) political ads swaying Americans this week.

Political ads are a big part of any election campaign.

Here in Australia, they're usually fairly….vanilla. A few declarations about key policies with overlay of a smiley politician visiting a school/charity/cuddling a puppy.

But if you've been keeping an eye on the upcoming American race for the White House, the ads are anything but plain. In fact, they're kind of like trailers for Hollywood movies and they're very, very watchable.

We've done the rounds and found the best (and worst) swaying voters with mere days to go until the polls open. Before we jump in, it should be pointed out that not all of these are made by the parties themselves - some of them are made by groups supporting them. Regardless, they're doing the rounds and they're helping the cause (s).

Here are the ones you need to watch from both camps:

'Republicans in your bedroom.'

Arguably the most powerful, are the iterations of this ad targeting Trump's policies against abortion.