R. Kelly's daughter was trolled for not speaking out about his victims. Now she says she was one of them.

During the show's first part, Abi spoke about the alleged abuse, which happened when she was only 8 or 9, explaining how it completely changed her life. She also spoke about the fear she felt, and how it stopped her from telling anybody about it until she was 10 years old, when she first confided in her mother.

"He was my everything. For a long time, I didn't even want to believe that it happened. I didn't know that even if he was a bad person that he would do something to me," she said.

"I was too scared to tell anybody. I was too scared to tell my mom."

Abi continued: "I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life and changed who I was as a person and changed the sparkle I had and the light I used to carry.

"After I told my mom, I didn't go over there anymore. My brother and sister, we didn't go over there anymore. And even up until now I struggle with it a lot."

In the second part of the documentary, Abi detailed the alleged abuse itself.

"I just remember waking up to him touching me," she recalled crying. "And I didn't know what to do, so I just kind of laid there, and I pretended to be asleep."