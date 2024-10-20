R. Kelly's daughter was trolled for not speaking out about his victims. Now she says she was one of them.

After years evading allegations of abuse, including possessing child pornography and assaulting minors, R. Kelly was finally convicted and sentenced to prison in 2022.
Two years on, another victim has come forward with their alleged experience. This time, it's his daughter.
Buku Abi, birth name Joann Kelly, who is the daughter of R. Kelly and his ex-wife Andrea Kelly, recently shared her experience of sexual abuse at the hands of her father in a two-part documentary entitled R. Kelly's Karma: A Daughter's Journey.