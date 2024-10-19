When Bonnie Blue earned $5,000 after one week as a Cam Girl, the next port of call was OnlyFans.

"Within my first month, I made over $10,000 just from videos online," she told Mamamia.

"I was like, 'Wow, okay, maybe there's enough people that either find me attractive or find me interesting enough to watch."

At first, the gig was Bonnie's "little secret" that paid her bills. But things "went from zero to 100 very quickly", when Bonnie made headlines after sleeping with 150 people in two weeks at Gold Coast Schoolies.

"I was living at the Hilton, and the Schoolies majority stay there," the OF star explained. "So I thought, I am gonna hand out some business cards to introduce myself."

This, coupled with a call-out on social media, led to an influx of messages from 18-year-old boys, saying: "Hey, can I sleep with you? Can we film it?"

Until this point, 25-year-old Bonnie had only worked with other content creators, and it was "unheard of" to work with people outside of the industry.