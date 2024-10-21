Brittany Higgins' 'acutely stressful pregnancy' and the test expectant mums dread.

"My mind can't help but drifting back to that waiting room in the hospital, full of pregnant women, who were all having the same test as us and whether they had been so fortunate," she wrote in her Instagram post.

"Talking about it takes the stigma out of these very real circumstances that people are faced with when trying to start families," she added.

I've never felt more on edge than when I was pregnant, and it's a lonely fear that can be hard to articulate to the outside world.

We know so much about what can go wrong, and the fear is always that 'it'll happen to me.' For so many parents, the news is catastrophic and in lots of cases the reasons are completely random. It's the ultimate 'it can happen to anyone.'

"Let's see if it sticks shall we?" my doctor casually told me, when she called me to confirm my pregnancy but with the aside that my "HCG levels were lower than she'd like."

To her, it wasn't a big deal. To me, that phrase sat rent-free in my head for weeks.

"We're picking up some potential issues with his kidneys," my friend was told during her 20 week ultrasound. "We'll check them out again when you're six weeks postpartum."

Cue worrying about her son's health for the entire second half of pregnancy.