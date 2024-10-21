Brittany Higgins' 'acutely stressful pregnancy' and the test expectant mums dread.

Brittany Higgins is halfway through her second trimester, but her experience in the so called 'easiest' portion of pregnancy has been marred by an incredibly scary couple of weeks.
Writing from her home in Bordeaux, France, thousands of miles away from the media-storm and the stress of the Australian court proceedings against the man accused of raping her inside Parliament House, Higgins has been dealing with another flavour of stress.
"A fortnight ago, [my husband David] and I had the scare of our lives after the midwife told us halfway through my second trimester my blood test had raised red flags.
"Our baby had a high probability of a genetic disorder - which wouldn't have mattered to us - but scarily could mean he may be incompatible with life outside of the womb," she shared.