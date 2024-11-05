Leigh Campbell's edit of the perfect tees, shirts and blazers to nail the oversized look.

Welcome to the Nothing To Wear Edit where each week we curate the best picks from the topic we spoke about on the podcast. Listen to the full episode here.

Oversized is an interesting trend because I don't believe it is actually a 'trend' as such.

I think it's a silhouette that can be timeless and effortless, BUT, it can also be tricky to pull off. There's a difference between oversized pieces and something that looks big, frumpy, or like you're drowning in fabric.

On this week's episode of Nothing To Wear I chatted to one of my favourites from the Mamamia fashion collective — personal stylist Emelia Morris.

We workshopped how to wear oversized items in a purposeful way, including fabrics, pairings, and accessories.

To help you sort through a sea of oversized, below are my favourite tees, shirts and blazers to shop.

The best oversized clothing pieces to shop.

lululemon Twist-Front Oversized T-Shirt. Image: lululemon

New Balance Athletics Oversized Crest T-Shirt. Image: The Iconic

Cremme Classic T-Shirt. Image: Cremme.

Image: Cotton On.

Image: Seed.

Image: Forever New.

Image: JAG.

Image: Zara.

Image: Decjuba.

Image: COS.

Image: Ambition.

Image: Seed.

