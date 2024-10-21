In 2024 Hollywood is attempting to make smoking ‘cool’ again.

The celebrities are trying to bring smoking back and we need to talk about it. Because it's everywhere right now.

Take, for example, those viral pictures of Paul Mescal, on the set of Gladiator II, smoking in full costume.

Or that recent interview with Shawn Mendes, where the 26-year-old singer said, "I romanticise getting a little older and a little scruffier and smoking a cigarette occasionally and being like, 'I've been through a couple of things, but not everything.'"

Dua Lipa has also recently been snapped smoking, as has Timothée Chalamet, Bella Hadid, Natalie Portman, Chloë Sevigny, Addison Rae, Margaret Qualley… we could go on.

Notably, there's also the hit FX series The Bear, where smoking is not only popularised by characters on screen, but in real life too. Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edibiri and Ebon Moss Bachrach were recently captured taking a break from the LA premiere of season three, smiling and laughing while they puffed away on cigarettes.

The video was posted to a popular Instagram account called @cigfluencers, who have 57k followers. The account is an ode to the love of smoking, posting new and throwback pictures of celebrities lighting up.

