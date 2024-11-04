Anna runs a male escort agency. But there is only one type of man she will hire.

When Anna Grosman, the founder of premium male escort service Her Confidant, speaks about her business, she chooses her words carefully. Not because she's worried about shocking or offending people, but because she'd like to change the way we talk — and think — about the industry.

Speaking to Mamamia's No Filter podcast, the Melbourne woman uses phrases like "integrity", "morals" and "wellbeing"; sadly novel concepts for a profession that dates back over 4,400 years.

That novelty extends to the people she hires. Grosman refers to the men in her books as "gentlemen" or "companions"; she "can't stand" the word prostitute, and says even 'sex worker' feels too old school. But it's also more fitting because, despite commanding a premium fee (a minimum of $700 per hour for sexual experiences), these men are hired from outside the industry.

This was a decision Grosman made when she started her previous male escort business in 2012, and she's continued it with Her Confidant.

"I've never actually worked with a male companion who has worked as an escort," she says. "They're all from different walks of life, different professions, different industries. I've worked with doctors, lawyers, all sorts. And they must, must, must have a full-time job. [Escorting] is something they do part-time."

Grosman believes that professional male escorts "tend to have their set ways, and we have different ways of working, as women, knowing what women want." According to a blurb on the Her Confidant website, the distinction is "refined, respectful, genuinely good-hearted men who excel not only in the sensual arts but also in their professional careers."