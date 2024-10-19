The celebrity look alike makeup trend is everywhere. Here's why it's a problem.

Who is your celebrity look alike? Dua Lipa? Kate Hudson? Sabrina Carpenter? Rihanna?

It's a question that most people have an answer to — I've seen enough videos of people asking strangers online about theirs to know that this seems to be a normal icebreaker. The thing is, I really, genuinely, actually don't have one.





Now, before you insist that I do but I just haven't found them yet, trust me, I've tried: I've asked friends and colleagues, and no one can even pick one option, let alone have any consensus.

AI and TikTok filters have also failed me. In the past, I always got Zayn Malik or Dev Patel. As handsome as those two are, I'm pretty sure this is not a compliment… we're just all grouped together because we are south Asian.

I've long stopped caring about my lack of a celebrity lookalike — it's not like there's really any use to having one, and a lot of celebrities kinda suck. But a recent TikTok makeup trend has resurfaced my issue with the concept.

TikTok user Mina (@minaamouse016) went viral on the app when she urged women to do their makeup like their celebrity lookalike.

@minaamouse016 I’m testing this theory out, let’s just say it works 😳 ib: @janelle zharmenova @Patrick Ta Beauty @Hourglass Cosmetics @NYX Professional Makeup @NARS Cosmetics @milkmakeup @Kosas @maccosmetics @Westman-Atelier @makeupbymario ♬ original sound - Mina

"Your makeup's not ugly, you're just not doing it like your celebrity lookalike," she said in the video that now has more than 2 million likes.