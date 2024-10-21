After visiting Ballerina Farm, Megan knows what we don't understand about Hannah Neeleman.

The world of tradwives is one that can scarcely be accessed from the outside, which is arguably what makes the phenomenon so fascinating.

Famous 'tradewife' influencers like Hannah Neeleman and Nara Smith seem somehow untouchable and what happens behind-the-scenes of their picturesque existence largely remains a mystery to the rest of us.

But recently The Times journalist Megan Agnew was allowed to go behind the curtain, spending a day with Hannah Neeleman - a tradwife content creator who resides on Ballerina Farm in Utah - along with her husband and eight children.

The article she wrote about her experience there quickly went viral. And what Agnew saw was far from the quaint, simple life we see on social media.

In reality, Ballerina Farm is a business and a brand. And the brains behind the operation is not Daniel Neeleman, as many outsiders have suggested, but Hannah herself.

"Hannah was the face, you know, and she's also the brains, but she was the face of it. She's head of marketing," Agnew told Mia Freedman on Mamamia's No Filter podcast.

"She understands social media in a way that Daniel doesn't. She understands it really thoroughly, and she understands what other people are doing and what works, and she's very engaged with it all. And she's the one who uploads all the content."

Listen to the interview. Post continues after audio.

Agnew could not deny Neeleman's incredible work ethic and emphasised that, contrary to what others may think, the partnership between Neeleman and her husband seemed very much equal, in both parenting and business.

"Yes, in terms of the kids and looking after the kids, he was way more involved than many other modern dads. I would have thought. You know, the kids joined him on the farm," Agnew said.