As the US election polls close, we asked people on the ground how they’re really feeling.

It's election day in the US and the countdown is on until the polls close.

More than 80,000 people have returned their ballots already.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump each need at least 270 electoral votes to win — and seven battleground states are expected to hold the keys to victory.

The candidates have been locked in a razor-edge race that's made the entire country tense.

NBC's latest national news poll found Harris and Trump had identical 49 per cent support from registered voters.

We spoke to people on the ground about how they're really feeling ahead of polls closing.

One Harris voter in New York said everyone in her life was anxious and in disbelief.

"Our country looks unrecognisable," she told Mamamia. "No one can believe that so many people can be so totally duped by this idiot, racist, misogynistic pig. Yet, I still believe that Harris is going to win.

"I heard a phrase that I really liked which is 'nauseously optimistic'. I just believe that sanity will prevail."

A 46-year-old Harris voter in Washington, DC said it felt like "the calm before the storm".

"Everyone was preparing themselves for a Trump victory about two weeks ago and what that might look like," she said.

"I think there feels like there's a little bit momentum towards [Harris]… it's razor-thin. It flip flops a lot, a fair amount of anxiety."

She told Mamamia she found the "wokeness" of the Democrats hard to take but believed they were the more ethical and conscientious party. She also supported a woman becoming president.