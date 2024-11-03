'I thought I knew my friend of 15 years. A phone call changed everything.'

Have you ever received a phone call that leaves you utterly speechless? You know, the type of call that makes your blood run cold as you replay the words you've just heard over and over in your head? You understand them, you understand what they all mean together, but there's just no way they can possibly mean that!

Sometimes, those calls come when someone dies. That wasn't the call I got yesterday. Nobody died. It was more shocking than that.

A friend I've known for 15 years, someone I was very close to texted me and asked if I had time to chat. It came out of the blue because we've drifted apart over the past few years, mostly because I've moved three-quarters of the way across the country.

But back in the day, we were, to steal a phrase from Forrest Gump, "Like peas and carrots." We babbled every single night for hours on end on the phone.

I don't have many female friends. I've never gotten along well with women. Too many of them have tried to tear me down, steal my man, and all that nonsense. This friend wasn't like that. She's almost exactly my age, forthright, honest, and hilarious! She's big and bold, but soft and squishy inside. She works hard, loves animals, and has a strong sense of right and wrong.

So how the hell can she be going to prison?

That was what she called to tell me, that she's going, "inside" for what will likely be a sentence of just over two years. That means she'll serve about eight-to-12 months. But still… prison?

It didn't compute.

It still doesn't.

