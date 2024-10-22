LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'Just 27 delightful dresses for any occasion.'

On this week's episode of Nothing To Wear, I chatted with the inimitable Megan Hess about maintaining personal style in a sea of ever-changing trends.
Megan is an Australian fashion illustrator whose CV reads like a Hollywood movie. She used her incredible talent to illustrate the cover of The New York Times #1 bestseller, Sex and the City.
She's also worked with The New York Times, Italian Vogue, Vanity Fair, Fendi, Prada, Cartier, Dior… you get the idea. Oh, and she's also written and illustrated a casual 22 books.
Watch: In Sydney Fashion Week 2018, we found out what the most expensive fashion items people have bought. Post continues after video.
When I think of Megan I immediately picture feminine, whimsical colourful gowns. She's been wearing intricate, detailed dresses for almost two decades, so much so that they have become synonyms with her work personality and are definitely known as her signature style.
In honour of my chat with Megan, I've pulled together my favourite frocks that are ideal for weddings, garden parties, or just to own because they are so lovely to look at.
Megan Hess's signature style: The dresses to buy.
Feature image: Canva/Leigh Campbell/The Iconic/VRG Girl.