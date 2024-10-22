LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'Just 27 delightful dresses for any occasion.'

On this week's episode of Nothing To Wear, I chatted with the inimitable Megan Hess about maintaining personal style in a sea of ever-changing trends.

Megan is an Australian fashion illustrator whose CV reads like a Hollywood movie. She used her incredible talent to illustrate the cover of The New York Times #1 bestseller, Sex and the City.

She's also worked with The New York Times, Italian Vogue, Vanity Fair, Fendi, Prada, Cartier, Dior… you get the idea. Oh, and she's also written and illustrated a casual 22 books.

Watch: In Sydney Fashion Week 2018, we found out what the most expensive fashion items people have bought.



Mamamia.

When I think of Megan I immediately picture feminine, whimsical colourful gowns. She's been wearing intricate, detailed dresses for almost two decades, so much so that they have become synonyms with her work personality and are definitely known as her signature style.

In honour of my chat with Megan, I've pulled together my favourite frocks that are ideal for weddings, garden parties, or just to own because they are so lovely to look at.

Megan Hess's signature style: The dresses to buy.

Kate & Becker Berry Kiss Midi Dress. Image: Myer.

Forever New Victoria Broderie Midi Dress. Image: Myer.

MOS The Label Grace Maxi Dress. Image: The Iconic.

Tussah Ina Midi Dress. Image: The Iconic.

ShowPo Claudita Long Sleeve Midi Dress. Image: ShowPo.

Zimmermann Tie Neck Midi Dress. Image: Zimmermann.

SABA Ribbon Floral Linen Dress. Image: The Iconic.

City Chic Amira Print Maxi Dress. Image: The Iconic.

Palm Noosa Marigold Linen Dress. Image: The Iconic.

The Fated Mylee Midi Dress. Image: The Iconic.

Kachel Zylvia Raglan Sleeve Maxi Dress. Image: The Iconic.

Y.A.S Khalila Floral Dress. Image: The Iconic.

Review Poetic Bloom Dress. Image: Myer.

Vero Moda Amy Long Sleeve Maxi Dress. Image: Myer.

Elliatt Thea Midi Dress. Image: Myer.

Auguste The Label Autumn Maxi Dress. Image: The Iconic.

Veronika Maine Serenade Blooms Puff Sleeve Dress. Image: Myer.

Kivari Kaia Maxi Dress. Image: The Iconic.

Alemais Casa Shirt Dress. Image: The Iconic.

Yumi Forest Green Floral Kimono Sleeves Dip Hem Wrap Midi Dress. Image: NEXT.

VRG GRL Tularosa Spritz Linen Midi Dress. Image: VRG GRL.

St Frock Yuki Midi Dress. Image: St Frock.

H&M Oversized Crinkle Dress. Image: H&M.

Acler Redford Maxi Dress. Image: Acler.

Billy J Coco Long Sleeve Dress. Image: Billy J.

Atmos&Here Rummy Cotton Voile Maxi Dress. Image: The Iconic.

Bohemian Traders Jewel Midi Dress. Image: The Iconic.

Feature image: Canva/Leigh Campbell/The Iconic/VRG Girl.