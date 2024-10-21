'I'm obsessed with parenting hacks, and I swear by this one.'

I've always wanted to incorporate more plant-based options into my diet, but usually, my attempts end up looking (and tasting) like sad, mushy vegetables.

Not this time! The lentils were hearty, the flavours were spot on and that pineapple mint salsa? Chef's kiss. Plus, the coconut rice was so creamy and sweet, I may have eaten it straight from the pot. No judgement, please.

Next, I tackled the Indian Potato and Cauliflower Dhal. I love dhal but had never attempted to make it myself.

Turns out, it's surprisingly easy when someone else does all the measuring and prep work for you. The cauliflower, potato and lentils made it very filling. The almonds and garlic tortilla dippers added a perfect crunch, and I felt pretty smug about my newfound culinary skills.

Image: Supplied.