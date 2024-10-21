'I'm obsessed with parenting hacks, and I swear by this one.'

As a single mum working full-time, I lean into time-saving parenting hacks. The juggle is real. Between work, school runs and trying to maintain some semblance of a social life (does scrolling Instagram while hiding in the bathroom count?), I'm always on the lookout for anything that can save me time, energy or preferably both.
Recently, I stumbled upon an absolute game-changer that's also a little bit life-changing, really. It's solved my eternal and dreaded "What's for dinner?" dilemma, saved me from endless grocery runs and even got my kids excited about cooking.