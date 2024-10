It ticks all the boxes: an effective exfoliant, easy to use, skin-loving ingredients, fresh scents and most importantly, they're only $14.

I know, I know, that seems too impressive to be true, so let's just get into my experience and why they're now a staple in my routine.

What is Dove Body Polish?

If we're being honest, body care is something I struggle to keep consistent with and I am always looking for ways to make it easier or more enjoyable. A dual-action product that means fewer steps or layers is such a plus, which is exactly what Dove's polishes are designed to do.

Obviously, there's the scrub component of the formula to help gently exfoliate the skin and give you that smooth finish. If you've never used an exfoliating product before, they basically help to buff away the dead and dry skin cells that can make it look dull and rough.

But then Dove has levelled it up with their signature 1/4 moisturising cream formula, so you have the exfoliation happening as well as that nourishing care your skin needs.

The result is a super creamy scrub that doesn't feel like I'm overdoing it.

Image: Supplied.