'I am in shock.' Tributes are flowing in for Liam Payne.

Tributes are flowing in after the sudden death of pop star Liam Payne, who was found dead at the age of 31.

The former One Direction singer was found after falling from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in Palermo in Buenos Aries, Argentina.

Police confirmed his death on Thursday morning. "Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo," the statement read.

Watch: Liam Payne's X-Factor audition. Post continues below.



Video: Talkback Thames

Citing officials, local news sites La Nacion and Clarin have reported that police were called to the hotel after responding to an emergency call that cited "an aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol."

At the time, Payne was enjoying a vacation with his partner Kate Cassidy. He had recently attended Niall Horan's show, a fellow member of Liam's boy band One Direction.

One Direction at the BRIT Awards in 2012. Image: Getty.