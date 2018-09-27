wellness
"Call in sick when you're sick." 20 very doable things that will make 2020 your healthiest year yet.
Jessica Wang
wellness
HOROSCOPES: Romantic gestures and creative boosts. The week ahead according to your star sign.
Natasha Weber
wellness
"At 80 years old, I've learned there are just 6 rules for happiness."
Helen Cassidy Page
wellness
'I almost failed Year 12 exams due to anxiety. Now, I wish I'd done things differently.'
Lauren Irvine
wellness
HOROSCOPES: Marriage proposals and new friendships. The week ahead according to your star sign.
Natasha Weber
wellness
From Roxy Jacenko to Oprah Winfrey: 12 celebrities share how much sleep they get each night.
Brielle Burns
wellness
HOROSCOPES: Reconciliation and emotional tsunamis. The week ahead according to your star sign.
Natasha Weber
wellness
"I suffered from chronic back pain. Within two weeks, The Egoscue Method had fixed it."
Piper Steele
Living With Cancer - Inspiring Stories
LEARN MORE
wellness
"I'm actually at capacity." The friendship text message that's divided thousands of women.
Jessie Stephens
wellness
"It's okay to feel bad sometimes." 25 people on the best lessons they've learnt in therapy.
Jessica Wang
wellness
The Twins recap: We went to a John Edward reading and just before it ended, we were converted.
Clare and Jessie Stephens
wellness
HOROSCOPES: Inner healing and new love interests. The week ahead according to your star sign.
Natasha Weber
wellness
I'm in my late 20s. And here are 7 things no one told me would happen to my body.
Jessie Stephens
wellness
The Victoria's Secret show has been cancelled. These 5 behind-the-scenes stories explain why.
Laura Brodnik
wellness
HOROSCOPES: Work wins and new relationships. The week ahead according to your star sign.
Natasha Weber
wellness
If you were born in the year of the pig, 2019 was apparently a bad year for you. Or so they say.
Jessica Wang
wellness
Scrolling Instagram and 3.45am alarms: 5 influential Aussie women share their morning routines.
Chelsea McLaughlin
wellness
The simple yoga moves you can do in 3 minutes that will seriously increase your libido.
Amy Clark
Body Positive
fashion
"I went to THE ICONIC Summer Show and for the first time, I saw my body on the runway."
Amy Clark
wellness
The Victoria's Secret show has been cancelled. These 5 behind-the-scenes stories explain why.
Laura Brodnik
celebrity
"I was really ambitious, really smart." What you need to know about Grammy-nominated singer, Lizzo.
Amy Clark
wellness
"I took off my 14GG bra and said goodbye to the girls." A diary of my breast reduction.
Alexia Frangos
tv
“It’s exhausting”: Casey Donovan nails how it feels being a plus size woman in a body positive world.
Amy Clark
health
About bloody time: This is the very first ad for sanitary products to show actual period blood.
Jessica Clark
fashion
"Squinting to see that size diversity": An Aussie model has nailed Fashion Week's issue.
Amy Clark
fashion
10 outfits from Target that will literally solve your winter wardrobe crisis.
Jessie Stephens
pregnancy
Apparently, Miley Cyrus is pregnant, again. So here's a reminder of what non-pregnant tummies actually look like.
Amy Clark
fashion
Sigh. This image perfectly sums up what's wrong with women's clothing sizes.
Chelsea McLaughlin
health
SENATOR DEBORAH O'NEILL: 'On IWD, let's stop judging each other for how we look.'
Senator Deborah O’Neill
health
The truth about what a "normal" labia looks like.
The Conversation
health
A 47-year-old lie: How cellulite was invented to make women feel bad and take our money.
Helen Vnuk
celebrity
Demi Lovato just epically called out a wildly problematic body-shaming ad.
Bella Fowler
fitness
"I've discovered a simple piece of advice that keeps my New Year's resolutions on track."
Ali Moore
health
Ariella didn't think twice about posting a bikini pic on Instagram. Then the hate started.
Ali Moore
real life
What every woman needs to know about 'queefing'.
Jessie Stephens
rogue
'At 15, I finally managed to use a tampon. 10 minutes later, I felt an awful pain.'
Jessie Stephens
celebrity
Megan Mullally shares brutally honest reason why fashion designers will not dress her.
Laura Brodnik
real life
What two nudists want you to know about learning to love your body.
Belinda Jepsen
wellness
We just discovered the new wellness trend 'dopamine fasting' and we have so many questions.
Jessica Staveley
wellness
"I was told when I would die." Women share the most unsettling thing a psychic's told them.
Tamara Davis
wellness
HOROSCOPES: How Wednesday's full moon will affect your week, according to your star sign.
Natasha Weber
wellness
Emma Watson and the ridiculousness of referring to yourself as "self-partnered".
Jessica Wang
Listen Now
new episode
00:00
Suggested Podcasts
How To Handle Toxic Relatives
The Well
The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas
Mamamia Out Loud
How To Handle Toxic Relatives
The Well
food
3 no-bake Christmas desserts you can throw together with less than 5 ingredients.
Lee Price
beauty
Behold, our favourite tried and tested beauty products of 2019.
Charlotte Begg
health
From nutmeg to pork crackling: The common Christmas foods you shouldn't feed to your dog.
Belinda Jepsen
wellness
"Call in sick when you're sick." 20 very doable things that will make 2020 your healthiest year yet.
Jessica Wang
fitness
The dark story behind Bikram hot yoga, and its founder: Bikram Choudhury.
Shona Hendley
beauty
We have it on good authority that "cinnamon" is the hair colour you're going to want next.
Tamara Davis
travel
18 photos that prove South Africa is the ultimate foodie holiday destination.
Jessica Staveley
fashion
"I've been wearing a bra since I was 11. At 34, I discovered the 'scoop and swoop'."
Jessica Wang
beauty
Acne, pigmentation and oily skin: How to find the right sunscreen for your skin type.
Keryn Donnelly
home
'It'll be his second Christmas in our care.' Just 11 great doggos that need a home this holiday season.
Jessica Wang
News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer
Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally
Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion
Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup
Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples
Mamamia
Mamamia
READ
News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer
Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally
Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion
Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup
Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples
Podcasts
Videos
Newsletters
Events
Competitions
About Mamamia
LISTEN
WATCH
Share on Facebook
Share on twitter
Share with E-mail
Search
00:00 / ???