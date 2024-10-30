'The hardest parts we don't talk about when our parents get older.’

I know because, over the past three years, I have been caring for my ageing mum.

These are some of the hardest parts that I wish I had known much earlier, the ones we don't talk about when our parents get older.

You probably have no idea what you're doing or how to do it.

As an only child raised by my single mum, our bond has always been strong, and we have always been incredibly close. Because of this, and perhaps an idyllic optimism, I was adamant that when she got older, I would step up and be her primary support.

However, as life likes to do, it threw a spanner in the works in the form of a spinal injury which impacted my mum's mobility and health much earlier than I ever anticipated. This was when I realised that while my view to care for my mum may have been formed with the best intentions, it was also much harder said than done.

Firstly, there were questions that I was expected to know the answer to as her next of kin and rattle off to paramedics in emergencies, to doctors in the emergency room and at any other given point, on cue.

What medications is she on? What medical conditions does she have? When was her last bowel movement?

Questions to which, if there were one or two, I'd have the answers to — no problem — but often with ageing parents, these questions can warrant multipage lists of medical conditions, past and present, and medications to go with them that are impossible to remember off the top of your head.

Accessing formalised support services is another challenge — while it is there to help you and it does, navigating the system can be like trying to exit a maze with a blindfold on.