The one pair of boots every woman should own and exactly how to style them.

If there's one thing I absolutely adore about fashion, it's footwear.

Shopping for good shoes encourages you to try new things, evolve your style and invest in quality pieces that will stand the test of time. It's something so many of us focus on when building our wardrobes, and it's a sentiment that stylists recommend too.

Enter the Blundstone boot. My social media feed has been full of women styling their iconic Blundstone boots with gorgeous dresses, flowy skirts, trusty jeans and more. Naturally, I felt inspired. So, I decided to get my hands on the boots and see what versatile outfits I could come up with.