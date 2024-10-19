HOROSCOPES: It's time to be brazen and take opportunities as they come.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning September 29. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Mercury has you rethinking your closest relationships. Are they filling your cup or leaving it empty? It's time to cut to the chase and figure out who's really in your corner. Stick with people who radiate positivity. This week, someone's being less than honest, and your sixth sense knows it. Don't let it slide — address it head-on. You'll feel lighter for getting the truth out in the open.