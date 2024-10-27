After murdering Lilie James, her killer's final act was unspeakably cruel.

This story mentions domestic violence.

The last time Lilie James' dad saw her alive, she was eating Vegemite toast.

"I was sitting in the lounge room, watching her eat her toast," Jamie told 60 Minutes' Tara Brown, "she eats it in a funny way, her Vegemite toast."

In spite of the fact that the 21-year-old was due to leave for her part-time job as a water polo coach at the prestigious St Andrew's Cathedral School in Sydney's CBD, Jamie says his daughter was her usual, happy self.

"I'm looking at the clock because the train's going to come shortly, and she's off in her own little world," he continued, "but she didn't seem agitated. She didn't seem frightened, nothing. It was just a normal Wednesday."

It wasn't a normal Wednesday, though. It would turn out to be a Wednesday that shattered Lilie's family forever.

On October 25 - one year ago almost to the day - at around 8:30 pm, Jamie James received a text message from his daughter's phone saying: