'The $9 treatment that gives me glossy hair and only takes 10 seconds.'

Mamamia's Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won't find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Beauty Editor Erin Docherty tries Garnier Fructis Banana Hair Drink.

A little bit of sush. Because I have some very good news: I've just found your ticket to ultra glossy, healthy-looking salon hair. And it works instantly.

Even better? You can grab it in the supermarket for $9.

Can you tell I'm excited? In fact, I like this treatment so much that I just had to tell Kelly McCarren all about it on a recent episode of You Beauty's Spendy Savey.

You Beauty Collective member and beauty content creator Amelia Singson reminded me just how good it was when she shared it on Instagram (if you don't follow her — do!), so naturally I had to tell every beauty girl and her mum about it. Immediately.

