OPINION: Bonnie Blue's plan to sleep with 'barely legal' Schoolies is more than a headline-grabbing controversy.

Schoolies is often seen as the first step into adulthood, a time when teenagers celebrate the end of their schooling journey and embrace newfound freedom.

But this year, an unsettling figure has cast a shadow over the event: Bonnie Blue, a 25-year-old adult content creator who has openly boasted about targeting "barely legal" boys at Schoolies, intending to film intimate encounters for profit on her OnlyFans platform.

This isn't just another headline-grabbing controversy; it's a stark reminder of how exploitation can be normalised and overlooked, and why we need to address it urgently.

Bonnie Blue isn't just any OnlyFans creator; she's an incredibly wealthy, high-profile figure in the world of online pornography. And while I want to make it abundantly clear that this article is not about shaming those who create or consume adult content, it's crucial to draw a line when that content preys on the vulnerable — because what sets Bonnie apart isn't just her content; it's her tactics.

Known for provocative and often controversial material designed to stir outrage, rage-bait, and draw in viewers, she, alongside fellow OnlyFans creator Annie Knight, recently declared plans to attend Schoolies with a specific, targeted goal: to seek out "barely legal" boys, take their virginities, and film these encounters for their own platforms.

This isn't just a shocking headline or viral TikTok; it's completely exploitative, and it capitalises on the naivety and vulnerabilities of young people at a transformative point in their lives.