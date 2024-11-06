After storming off The Block, will Kylie and Brad return for the auction?

The Block reached peak drama in recent weeks, as a flirtatious scandal between two contestants took over the reality renovation show.

While Season 20 delivered on 'cheating scandal' chaos, wild claims of bullying, and several dramatic exits, it also delivered the main thing it was meant to: five beautiful homes on Phillip Island.

Over the course of 12 weeks, five teams worked from the ground-up to deliver stunning coastal homes in a dilapidated holiday park in the seaside town of Cowes. Well, technically six teams, since Jesse and Paige sensationally quit the series mid-way through.

Now all that remains is the dreaded auction day. Or, you know, celebrated auction day. All depends on how it pans out, doesn't it?

While some former teams have made The Block history and walked away with a pretty penny or two in their pockets, we've also seen some contestants leave the show empty handed. After all, there is just one team guaranteed to 'win' each season and leave with $100,000 in prize money.

At the moment, it's still unknown if one team will even bother showing up on auction day — after Kylie and her husband, Brad, left the show 'for good' in Week 13 of the competition. Juicy.

Watch Shaynna Blaze's criticism of Kylie & Brad's final room reveal on The Block. Story continues below.