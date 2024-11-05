There's a new 'ugly shoe' all the fashion people are wearing.

Somebody alert the high street, because there's a new 'it-shoe' on the feet of all the influencers.

Just kidding, the high street has probably been across this for months.

The $1450 Marcy leather-trimmed mesh ballet flat, by New York brand Khaite, is the latest strange footwear style to gain cult status.

It's part of a greater trend for socks that are merely moonlighting as shoes, offering absolutely no arch support or functionality. No, they're just worn for the vibes.

Case in point: a very similar style to Khaite's is also available from Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen's brand The Row, with the Sock leather-trimmed mesh flats retailing for $1193.

Khaite's Marcy flat and (inset) The Row's Sock flat. Images: Net-a-Porter.