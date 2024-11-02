'At 80, I'm Australia's oldest sex worker — and I'm not planning to retire.'

When Fiona, now 80, joined the sex industry, it was for one reason and one reason only.

"It always starts with the big 'M' word," she told Mamamia. "Lack of money."

Then 32, with a new baby and her husband overseas, Fiona's living arrangements were less than ideal.

"[My husband] had made no provision for me to live anywhere else except with his family. And they were, sorry to say, racist," the Greek-born worker explained.

"Me being European, it made it very uncomfortable. So I had to find some other way of getting out of that situation."

Video via Mature Darlings Sydney

During her early days in the industry, Fiona was known as 'Mistress'.

'Mistress' specialised in Bondage and Discipline (B&D) — particularly tease and fantasy.

Though she was only in her early 30s, Fiona was never considered a "young worker".

"When I used to work, those that were younger than me looked upon me as being the old girl," she shared.

Now, almost 50 years later, the 80-year-old has no plans to retire, and is said to be the oldest known sex worker in Australia.