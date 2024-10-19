'I test beauty products for a living. These are the 5 I've actually finished.'

This article was originally published on Adore Beauty.

Being a beauty editor has many delicious perks: playing with makeup all day? An actual, official part of the job.

Getting to try new skincare products before they've launched? It's a tough gig but someone has to do it (it's me, I'm that someone).

But it also means it's my job to be professionally disloyal to brands, and also that I will rarely finish something to the very end.

Even if I like a product — which I often do — if I already have something similar open, it goes straight to the (extremely willing) hands of friends.

Watch: Here are 7 ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Because the sad and disappointing fact is that I only have one face, and one (okay, four) cupboards to store beauty products in. I just don't have the room for them on any surface — plus my skin barrier already hates me for all I put it through.

All of this is to say, you know that if a product makes it through to the very end, I loved it — hard.

So here is a round-up of some of those who have made it all the way to empty lately.