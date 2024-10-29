LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'Just 25 beautiful bags, jewels and accessories to shop this party season.'

On this week's episode of Nothing To Wear, I chatted with stylist Penelope Cadzow about the party season.
While very few of us are walking actual red carpets, the start of summer welcomes the season of engagement parties and weddings, the races, Christmas parties and end-of-year get-togethers… you catch my drift.
Wanting to wear a new dress for every occasion is so 2018. Instead, chuck on your favourite frock and have fun with the stuff you pair with it. Or, dress up a classic outfit like pants and a cami with your jewellery and accessories.
The best bags, jewellery, and accessories for every occasion.
Morgan and Taylor Archer Hair Bow, $39.95.
Taking Shape Necklace, $39.99.
Blue Bungalow Carlita Multi Fringe Clutch, $99.95.
Zara Beaded Floral Earrings, $39.95.
Country Road Jewel Handle Bag, $179.
Kmart Ribbed Fan Drop Earrings, $4.
Nina Kara Bag, $199.95.
éthéréé collection a Heart Chain Necklace, $79.
H&M Short Metal Disc Necklace, $34.99.
Target Angled Shoulder Bag, $25.
&me Women's Bow Claw Clip, $7.
Ford Millinery Carmen Bag, $169.95.
Witchery Zali Necklace, $149.
Vestirsi Penny Blue Phone Bag, $249.
Sunday Stephens Akira Ring, $250.
Mimco X Elle Ferguson Vintage Gold Paris Heart Charm Bracelet, $179.95.
Billini Mulan Shoulder Bag, $89.95.
Lovisa Gold Hammered Statement Petal Stud Earrings, $24.99.
Ruby Tilly Hair Bow, $14.99.
Call It Spring Folie Chain Shoulder Bag, $99.40.
Meshki Linnie Orchid Choker, $99.
ALDO Sequin Shoulder Bag, $139.10.
Zahar Kinny Earrings, $119.
EL&RO Cluster Hoops, $119.
Calico Naomi Drop Earrings, $36.95.
