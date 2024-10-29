fashion lock Subscriber Exclusive

LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'Just 25 beautiful bags, jewels and accessories to shop this party season.'

On this week's episode of Nothing To Wear, I chatted with stylist Penelope Cadzow about the party season.

While very few of us are walking actual red carpets, the start of summer welcomes the season of engagement parties and weddings, the races, Christmas parties and end-of-year get-togethers… you catch my drift.

Wanting to wear a new dress for every occasion is so 2018. Instead, chuck on your favourite frock and have fun with the stuff you pair with it. Or, dress up a classic outfit like pants and a cami with your jewellery and accessories.

The best bags, jewellery, and accessories for every occasion.

Morgan and Taylor Archer Hair Bow, $39.95.

Morgan & Taylor Archer Hair Bow in Silver. Image: Myer.

Taking Shape Necklace, $39.99.

Taking Shape Necklace. Image: Myer.

Blue Bungalow Carlita Multi Fringe Clutch, $99.95.

Carlita Multi Fringe Clutch. Image: Blue Bungalow.

Zara Beaded Floral Earrings, $39.95.

Beaded Floral Earrings. Image: Zara.

Country Road Jewel Handle Bag, $179.

Jewel Handle Bag in Oyster. Image: Myer.

Kmart Ribbed Fan Drop Earrings, $4.

Ribbed Fan Drop Earrings. Image: Kmart.

Nina Kara Bag, $199.95.

Nina Kara Bag. Image: Myer.

éthéréé collection a Heart Chain Necklace, $79.

éthéréé collection a Heart Chain Necklace. Image: What We Wore Boutique.

H&M Short Metal Disc Necklace, $34.99.

Short Metal Disc Necklace. Image: H&M.

Target Angled Shoulder Bag, $25.

Angled Shoulder Bag. Image: Target.

&me Women's Bow Claw Clip, $7.

Women's Bow Claw Clip. Image: BigW.

Ford Millinery Carmen Bag, $169.95.

Ford Millinery Carmen Bag. Image: The Iconic.

Witchery Zali Necklace, $149.

Witchery Zali Necklace. Image: The Iconic.

Vestirsi Penny Blue Phone Bag, $249.

Vestirsi Penny Blue Phone Bag. Image: Vestirsi.

Sunday Stephens Akira Ring, $250.

Sunday Stephens Akira Ring. Image: The Iconic.

Mimco X Elle Ferguson Vintage Gold Paris Heart Charm Bracelet, $179.95.

Mimco X Elle Ferguson Vintage Gold Paris Heart Charm Bracelet. Image: Mimco.

Billini Mulan Shoulder Bag, $89.95.

Billini Mulan Shoulder Bag. Image: Billini.

Lovisa Gold Hammered Statement Petal Stud Earrings, $24.99.

Gold Hammered Statement Petal Stud Earrings. Image: Lovisa.

Ruby Tilly Hair Bow, $14.99.

Ruby Tilly Hair Bow. Image: Cotton On.

Call It Spring Folie Chain Shoulder Bag, $99.40.

Meshki Linnie Orchid Choker, $99.

ALDO Sequin Shoulder Bag, $139.10.

Zahar Kinny Earrings, $119.

EL&RO Cluster Hoops, $119.

EL&RO Cluster Hoops. Image: The Iconic.

Calico Naomi Drop Earrings, $36.95.

Calico Naomi Drop Earrings. Image: Calico.

