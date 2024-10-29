LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'Just 25 beautiful bags, jewels and accessories to shop this party season.'

On this week's episode of Nothing To Wear, I chatted with stylist Penelope Cadzow about the party season.

While very few of us are walking actual red carpets, the start of summer welcomes the season of engagement parties and weddings, the races, Christmas parties and end-of-year get-togethers… you catch my drift.

Wanting to wear a new dress for every occasion is so 2018. Instead, chuck on your favourite frock and have fun with the stuff you pair with it. Or, dress up a classic outfit like pants and a cami with your jewellery and accessories.

The best bags, jewellery, and accessories for every occasion.

Morgan & Taylor Archer Hair Bow in Silver. Image: Myer.

Taking Shape Necklace. Image: Myer.

Carlita Multi Fringe Clutch. Image: Blue Bungalow.

Beaded Floral Earrings. Image: Zara.

Jewel Handle Bag in Oyster. Image: Myer.

Ribbed Fan Drop Earrings. Image: Kmart.

Nina Kara Bag. Image: Myer.

éthéréé collection a Heart Chain Necklace. Image: What We Wore Boutique.

Short Metal Disc Necklace. Image: H&M.

Angled Shoulder Bag. Image: Target.

Women's Bow Claw Clip. Image: BigW.

Ford Millinery Carmen Bag. Image: The Iconic.

Witchery Zali Necklace. Image: The Iconic.

Vestirsi Penny Blue Phone Bag. Image: Vestirsi.

Sunday Stephens Akira Ring. Image: The Iconic.

Mimco X Elle Ferguson Vintage Gold Paris Heart Charm Bracelet. Image: Mimco.

Billini Mulan Shoulder Bag. Image: Billini.

Gold Hammered Statement Petal Stud Earrings. Image: Lovisa.

Ruby Tilly Hair Bow. Image: Cotton On.

EL&RO Cluster Hoops. Image: The Iconic.

Calico Naomi Drop Earrings. Image: Calico.

Feature image: Instagram @leighacampbell/The Iconic/Myer.