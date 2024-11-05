‘I tried the best retinol-like product that isn’t actually retinol.’

Thanks to our brand partner, Embryolisse

Remember when French pharmacy beauty products first blew up on TikTok, and our feeds were flooded with hauls? I would argue that Embryolisse's Lait-Crème Concentré is the OG cult French beauty product, it's been part of my daily skincare routine for years.

So when the creators of the internationally best-selling multipurpose moisturiser and primer had a brand spanking new product in the pipeline, I couldn't wait to get it into my hot little hands.

Enter Lait-Crème Rétinol-Like, the new iteration of Lait-Crème Concentré which now features the iconic original formula now with a retinol-like powerhouse ingredient.