Five years ago, Jackie O and Lindsay Lohan formed a friendship. With one interview, it all came undone.

Media personality Jackie 'O' Henderson knows a thing or two about a celebrity feud, as an expert on the matter from her decades in radio.

And now in her anticipated autobiography, The Whole Truth, she's sharing that she found herself in the middle of her own brief tiff with none other than Lindsay Lohan.

Henderson and Lohan crossed paths professionally as the inaugural judges on the first season of The Masked Singer Australia in 2019, alongside Dannii Minogue and Dave Hughes.

The two became fast friends while filming the celebrity singing show, bonding over how they were in shaky places in life, with Jackie in the grips of her addiction struggles with prescription pills.

"Lindsay wasn't in the greatest of places, either, but she and I got on really well," Jackie penned. "She was also unstable, and I probably was, too. Pairing us up was a recipe for disaster."

At the time, Lindsay's name was all over the Australian media, with claims that she was exhibiting 'diva' antics on set. Jackie says that she became one of the Mean Girls star's biggest defenders during this time.

"I had her back when articles began trickling out about her being late on set, or difficult, or irresponsible. I was super protective of Lindsay and would defend her to the hilt," she said.