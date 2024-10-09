Christine Mills told police she was scared of her son. Today he's been charged with her murder.

Content warning: this post discusses domestic violence and homicide.

Christine Mills lived a quiet life by the beach, her home nestled within a Coffs Harbour holiday park on the NSW mid north coast.

But Christine was scared. She told police she feared for her safety, and that the man she feared was her own son, 30-year-old Zachary Mills, who was the subject of an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).

In June, police issued an AVO against Mills, barring him from seeing his mother for 12 hours after consuming drugs or alcohol. He was also banned from stalking, harassing, intimidating, assaulting or threatening his mother or damaging her property.

On September 30 Mills breached the order. The following day, Christine told police she was scared. Two days later, Mills breached the AVO again, this time, allegedly attacking his mother, leaving her with extensive and life-threatening injuries.

Christine spent the next five nights fighting for her life. On Monday, she succumbed to her injuries, and died in hospital.

Police had been called to the Big 4 Park Beach Holiday Park for a welfare check on Christine, where they found her seriously injured. Her son had fled, sparking a days-long manhunt, ultimately leading to his arrest in Queensland on Sunday.