One Tree Hill's Bethany Joy Lenz was in a cult for 10 years. This is the moment she knew she had to get out.

Content warning: This post deals with descriptions of domestic violence.

"I don't want to do this anymore. Maybe we need to separate for a while."

He was facing me when I said it, standing across the hotel room. He went quiet. Tense. I hadn't said the word "divorce," but it was close enough. His chest was moving in shallow breaths. He blinked a few times.

"And what about Rosie?" he said. "Who does she go with?"

Rosie. Resting on the bed between us, she rustled, still in her car seat alongside the suitcases we needed to pack for our flight back home to Idaho in a few hours. There she lay, eleven months of life and already full of turmoil. Her evenings were peppered with the sounds of her parents' bitter arguments, slamming doors, Mom crying in closets. On top of this, it took her six months to latch on to my nipple properly because she was born with a tongue-tie, so her introduction to nourishment was a mother weeping from pain, usually screaming into a pillow so she wouldn't be disturbed as I pushed through, bleeding into the milk. Yes, there were plenty of walks in the sunshine, naps on our chests, holding her father's thumbs as he cooed over her and blew raspberries on her tummy. That was her favorite. He could always make her laugh by doing that. She would gaze up at us, but we were the ones who were amazed at every little thing she did. There were good times. But more often we lived in a world of chaos.