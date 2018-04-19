health
From nutmeg to pork crackling: The common Christmas foods you shouldn't feed to your dog.
Belinda Jepsen
11 women share their experiences of “formula shaming” after giving birth.
Helen Vnuk
We just discovered some people have a 'vagina towel' and we have many, many questions.
Chelsea McLaughlin
You're not imagining it. End of year burnout is real.
Billi Fitzsimons
'I thought my body was shutting down.' 6 women on the reality of living with anxiety attacks.
Polly Taylor
'I saw doctors, dieticians and counsellors. None of them caught my eating disorder.'
Ema Hegberg
In 2016, Emma Carey got breast implants. She regretted them immediately.
Chelsea McLaughlin
For years, Samantha X was “the ultimate party girl”. Then, she says, she became "embarrassing".
Jessica Staveley
"I find myself frozen." 'Fobo' is the new social anxiety you might be suffering from.
Tamara Davis
'What if my brain just won’t turn off?': Every single question you have about sleep, answered.
Belinda Jepsen
'What's my life worth?' Pelvic mesh surgery left Linda suicidal.
Belinda Jepsen
For a few days every month, Jo would feel a deep rage. It took her decades to be diagnosed.
Belinda Jepsen
'If it weren't for a peanut M&M, I would never have discovered my brain tumour.'
Lauren Brender
"I never thought it would happen to me." 10 women share what skin cancer really looks like.
Amy Clark
'For years, we've watched our daughter suffer from an undiagnosed and humiliating bowel problem.'
Wonita Woolhouse
'I got an IUD inserted in 2016. No one warned me it could blow up my life.'
Ema Hegberg
Julia only has a few months to live. And she wants us all to talk about it.
Belinda Jepsen
'For four years, I only ate healthy, clean and non-processed food. It destroyed me.'
Ema Hegberg
'Talk of food is off limits.' How being a size 24 saved my life.
Lacey-Jade Christie
'Can you take it too many times?' The 7 things you didn't know about the morning after pill.
Gemma Bath
"The pain was excruciating." Angie Kent on her experience of living with endometriosis.
Amy Clark
Adele's weight is not a news story, it's a sign we've all lost our way.
Laura Brodnik
Psoriasis is the debilitating chronic illness no one talks about. So I'm talking about it.
Tamara Davis
4 facts you need to know about your eyes as you age.
Nama Winston
"If it wasn't for a gym visit, I don't know if I'd be here." How I found out I had cancer at 19.
Kate Jenkins
'I'm recovering from an eating disorder. But I live in a world that also has an eating disorder.'
Anonymous
6 seemingly "normal" symptoms that could mean you're struggling with your mental health.
Jessie Stephens
For those body shaming Abbie Chatfield, here are 64 photos of what 'bikini' bodies actually look like.
Amy Clark
Dirt cravings, pale skin and constant tiredness: 8 signs your child might be low in iron.
Emma McMillan
Five things to eat when you're trying to get pregnant (and what your partner should eat too).
Nama Winston
The 7 things people with healthy guts do every day.
Shona Hendley
'I have 4 kids. This is how I help prevent all of them getting sick at once.'
Michaela Fox
KAREN'S STORY: "I didn't know eczema and food allergies were linked."
Jacqui McCallum
The 7 zero-waste snacks you can buy in bulk right now.
Jessica Wang
"I wouldn't be in the industry if I didn't love my cows": The reality of working on a dairy farm.
Mandy Nolan
STOP IT: The 'healthier' Coconut Rough perfect for your mid-arvo snack is here.
Nama Winston
Here's 4 healthy dessert recipes for Easter your chocolate coma self with thank you for.
Amy Clark
'The pregnancy vitamin shake that means I don’t have to battle morning sickness.'
Leigh Campbell
What you need to know about L-Theanine, the supplement Taylor Swift takes for anxiety.
Jessica Wang
Sophie Falkiner has a rule she follows when packing her kids' lunchboxes.
Sophie Falkiner
Five things to eat when you're trying to get pregnant (and what your partner should eat too).
Nama Winston
The Bachelor's Helena has launched her own health coaching business. And experts are furious.
Belinda Jepsen
For most of his life, a 17yo ate nothing but hot chips and Pringles. Now he's blind.
Melody Teh
Intuitive Eating: the anti-diet we're 100% here for.
Dr. Nikki Stamp
You're not imagining it. End of year burnout is real.
Billi Fitzsimons
'I thought my body was shutting down.' 6 women on the reality of living with anxiety attacks.
Polly Taylor
"Go die." Inyoung You sent her boyfriend 47,000 text messages. Then he ended his own life.
Gemma Bath
Gemma Bath
A midwife answers your burning, itching, most embarrassing vagina-related questions.
Luisa Colón
"The greatest gift I can give my potential children is to not become their mother."
Rachael Keene
'Your vagina's gone from my memory in seconds.' 7 things a GP wishes every patient knew.
Preeya Alexander
"Just say no." 20 women share the simple ways they prioritise their mental health.
Jessica Staveley
A stranger sent me an Instagram message about my weight. They were "concerned for my health".
Amy Clark
The surprising symptoms of anxiety that no one talks about.
Jessie Stephens
Trish Paytas came out as a "gay man". 24 hours later, he was forced to apologise.
Billi Fitzsimons
'Within days of getting breast implants, the symptoms began.'
Kimberlee Clarke
The 7 things people with healthy guts do every day.
Shona Hendley
"I went off the Pill in December. That was the last time I felt sexually attracted to my partner."
Jessie Stephens
'Can we talk about peeing?' 6 things no one told me would happen to my body as I got older.
Vanessa Torre
From three hours to nine: 11 women on exactly how many hours of sleep they get every night. And why.
Chelsea McLaughlin
'I was diagnosed with dementia at 49. It felt like my soul was being sucked out.'
Kate Swaffer
"Like being shot:" I tried electro-shock therapy to deal with chronic pain.
Shona Hendley
'I had a labiaplasty and I’m terribly sorry to my vagina.'
Anonymous
The Bachelor's Helena has launched her own health coaching business. And experts are furious.
Belinda Jepsen
Hannah always knew she never wanted to have kids. At 31, she got her tubes tied.
Hanna Brooks Olsen
'I don't cover up the scars from my cancer. But I felt shame about my mental illness.'
Alexandra Waldron
MEL GREIG: 'To everyone who answered no when asked "RUOK?" yesterday.'
Mel Greig
In 2009, Gavin Larkin created R U OK? Day. Three years later, he died from bone cancer.
Helen Vnuk
00:00 / ???