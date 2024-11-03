There are 3 ages your partner is most likely to cheat. Here's why.

Cheating in relationships is a scary topic. We hate to think about it, but sadly, it happens — and probably more than you realise.

Infidelity feels like a bit of a boogeyman — it's this ever-looming threat that we read about and live in fear of, and the consequences can be catastrophic.

I wish I could say we do this irrationally, but the truth is, cheating is an issue that's only becoming more prevalent. Chances are, quite a few of the people reading this have either cheated or been cheated on. If you haven't, one of your friends probably has.





According to Sexual Health Australia, 60 per cent of men and 45 per cent of women report having had an affair while being married. This is backed up by research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, which interviewed people of various cultural backgrounds and still found pretty staggering stats around the prevalence of cheating.

According to Ashley Madison — the infamous dating site for married people looking to have an affair — Australia ranks sixth in the world in terms of infidelity.

Why do people cheat in relationships?

While it's probably impossible to know if someone will cheat or not, it does beg the question: why do people do it? Just break up, right?

It turns out it's not that simple. The truth is, there are a myriad of factors that can lead to cheating, but the good news is, you don't have to go in blind.