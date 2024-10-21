'The $40 outfit that got more compliments than my most expensive looks.'

Wearing head-to-toe leopard print is a choice.

But it was a choice that sincerely paid off last week when I entered the Mamamia office. The looks, the compliments, the flattery. I'd never had more attention.

But the best part? The entire outfit was a mere $40.

So let's chat about the look.

Hi! It's me in leopard print. Image: Supplied.

It's a cotton top and pants from Big W that's giving a price tag much more than it is. The top, which is priced at $20, is reminiscent of that Ganni blouse you've been eyeing. You know the one — that cotton poplin peplum tie number that's been all over those Scandi street stylers.