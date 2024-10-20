'Men won't commit to me because of my career. Three years ago, I made a backup plan.'

When Hayli tells men on dating apps about her career, half of them lose interest. For this reason, the 38-year-old has a pre-written paragraph that she sends out to justify her job.

"Once they see the theory or the rationale behind it, most of them are okay with it. But it's hard to get to that stage to get them to listen to that," Hayli Hooper told Mamamia.

As a nurse and OnlyFans model, it is the latter job that causes potential partners to "immediately put up walls".

"They hear the word OnlyFans and go down one of two routes," she explained. "The first one is they think I'm hot and they want to meet me or hook up, but, because I do the adult stuff, they go straight into sexy chat like 'I wish I could see you at work, or I wish I could see how you perform.'"

She continued, "I tell them straight away: 'You choose which avenue you go down. You keep asking questions like that and you can pay me as an OnlyFans client. Or you choose to hold back on that chat, actually get to know me, and meet the real me.