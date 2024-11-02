We need to talk about the riskiest dating type: the AIUHI man.

If you've been watching the trainwreck TV juggernaut that is Netflix's Love Is Blind, you'll know that virtually every groom this season is covered in so many red flags they look like chicken pox patients.

The premise of the show, for those not invested, is this: a group of singles date one another behind a wall, without being able to see each other. Once they're invested in a relationship, they propose (told you it was trainwreck TV) and finally get to see their betrothed in the flesh. They spend the next four weeks with cameras rolling, deciding whether love truly is blind, and whether they can go ahead with the wedding they are now planning with someone they only met weeks ago.

This season has had cheating grooms, hidden children and baby mamas, a man who dumped his bride-to-be for having a nap, and a man who literally didn't know how to boil pasta. So, basically, a microcosm of the hellscape that is dating in 2024.

One man, however — Ramses — seemed smitten and committed from the start. He fell in love with a woman named Marissa. She fell in love with him. They communicated, were respectful, and apart from a few key political differences and a truly ill-advised crochet two-piece worn by him on his honeymoon, things looked rosy.